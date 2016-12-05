(UPDATED) WCSO investigating alleged murder near Chatom

Staff Report

A capital murder charge has been filed on Steven “Stump” Parnell of McIntosh for the alleged murder of a Satsuma man following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff Office.

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said a body was found in the Spring Bank community which was later identified as Allen Oneil Smith, 36, of 309 Vaughn Drive South of Satsuma Monday evening. “The root cause, absolutely was drug related,” Stringer said. Stringer said the time of the killing was early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. when Parnell knocked off a lock on a gate to some of his relatives’ property in the Spring Bank Community where he and the victim was supposedly going to kill a deer.

“We have been interviewing people all (Tuesday) morning,” Stringer said. “This is one of the most gruesome murders I have ever seen. It did appear he had been shot in the head, with intent to sever his head, in a trash pile attempted to place debris on the body to attempt to burn him.”

