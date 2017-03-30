Coast Guard Responds to Oil Spill near Mt. Vernon

STAFF REPORT

MOUNT VERNON — The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a diesel fuel discharge on the Mobile River near Mt. Vernon on Thursday.

The National Response Center received a report at approximately 6:10 p.m. Wednesday that a Parker Towing-owned tug vessel spilled between an estimated 300 to 500 gallons of diesel fuel into the water during fueling operations near mile marker 36.7 on the Mobile River.

Members of the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Incident Management Division were notified and arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Parker Towing has contracted the Oil Response Company to conduct response operations. Boom and sorbent material are being used to reduce the spread of oil and collect oil from the water’s surface.

Approximately 100 gallons of product have been recovered.

The Sector Mobile Incident Management Division will oversee all response operations. There are no reports of affected wildlife. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.