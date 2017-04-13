Missing Washington County teen Dreama Byrd found, returned home

By ASHLEY BOOTHE By ASHLEY BOOTHE

Washington County missing teen Dreama Byrd, 16, of Deer Park, who has been missing since January, was returned safely home safe to her family Thursday night.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bobby Jeter said they received information from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, that Mobile County deputies had picked up the missing teen at a mobile home located off Coleman Dairy Road in the Wilmer area.

WCSO Deputy Jason McCuiston met the MCSO deputies at the Washington County and Mobile County line and transported Byrd to the WCSO in Chatom, where she was reunited with her with father, Frank Byrd.

Dreama Byrd avoided eye contact with members of the media and had no comment when she arrived at the WCSO. She gave her father a hug when they came face to face at 5:50 p.m., shortly after her arrival at WCSO.

Jeter said law enforcement officers from Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida have spent many hours looking for Byrd since she was reported missing. She was last seen in Citronelle on Jan. 9. Jeter said law enforcement officers have been pinging cell phones and following tips over the past few months in an effort to pinpoint Byrd’s exact location. According to Jeter, no foul play was involved and it was a runaway juvenile case. Byrd was sent home with her father.

Frank Byrd said he was thrilled to have his daughter home and would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies and investigators involved with bringing Dreama home to Washington County safely.