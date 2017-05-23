WCHS head football coach Al Earnest resigns

By TOMMY HICKS

Washington County head football coach Al Earnest, who has led the Bulldogs’ program the past two seasons, tendered his resignation today (Tuesday, May 23), effective May 30.

Earnest, who has spent the past 23 years in coaching, has accepted a post with the Southern Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Mobile. He begins his new position on June 7.

“I’m very excited,” Earnest said of the move. “It’s a great opportunity in front of us here.”

In his two seasons at WCHS, his only two seasons as a head coach, Earnest led the Bulldogs to a record of 16-7.

