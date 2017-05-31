Fruitdale hires Mike Davis as head football coach

By TOMMY HICKS

Fruitdale High School has ended its search for a new head football coach with the hiring of Mike Davis.

Davis, 48, has been an assistant coach at Beulah High School in Valley, Ala., for the past 12 seasons, serving as offensive coordinator. This will be his first stint as a head coach.

He takes over for Ryan Little, who resigned his position after one season in the job to accept the defensive coordinator position at Temple, Ga., High School.

The Pirates went 3-7 last season, the same record they recorded int he 2015 season. Beulah was 1-9 the past two seasons.

