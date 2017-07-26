DeShone Update

Washington County Chief Deputy Sheriff DeShone Holloway, who was critically injured in a one-car accident on July 18 in the Yellow Pine community is slowly making progress toward recovery, according the Sheriff Richard Stringer.

Stringer told the Washington county News that Holloway, who is recovering at USA Medical Center in Mobile, has been taken off the ventilator. Stringer also reports Holloway has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a private room and that he took a few steps and talked briefly this week.

According to witnesses, while on patrol in the Fruitdale area, Hollowasy had activated his blue lights and turned his Tahoe SUV around in pursuit of car that passed him at a speed above the posted speed limit. As he was in pursuit, the Tahoe left the road and flipped as many as seven times.

Holloway was transported by ambulance to an area where he was then placed on a LifeFlight helicopter and taken to USA Medical Center. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still investigating the accident.

Holloway, 49, has been with the WCSO for 12 years. He grew up in the Vinegar Bend community and graduated from Fruitdale High School. He later joined the U.S. Navy.