Washington County blanks Millry 25-0

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

CHATOM — Washington County continued its dominance over in-county rival Millry Thursday night as it took a 25-0 win over the Wildcats. It marks the eighth straight win in the series for the Bulldogs.

The win was the first for new Washington County head coach Devin Roberts.

The game was scoreless until the middle of the second quarter when Cade Glass hit Jalen Holcombe with a 60-yard pass for a touchdown. In the third quarter Elijah Johnston scored two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will return to action next Friday as they travel to Leroy for another rivalry game and the Class 2A, Region 1 opener for both schools. Millry (0-1) will host Marengo in a class 1A, Region 1 matchup.