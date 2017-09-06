Leroy, Jackson Academy move up in ASWA football poll

STAFF REPORT

Leroy and Jackson Academy moved up in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll.

Leroy, ranked No. 7 in the ASWA Class 2A poll last week, made the biggest leap, moving all the way up to No. 3 this week, behind No. 1 Fyffe, which received 24 first-place votes, and No. 2 Lanett, which received. Jackson Academy, 3-0 on the season, advanced two spots to No. 8 in the AISA poll this week. It entered the poll at No. 10 last week.

Washington County is not ranked in the Class 2A Top 10 but it is receiving votes. The Bulldogs rank No. 15 in 2A this week.

Here is a look at the poll for all eight classifications (first-place votes are in parenthesis):

Class 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (19), 2. Hoover (5), 3. Thompson, 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. James Clemens, 7. Spain Park, 8. Auburn, 9. Mountain Brook, 10. Baker. Also receiving votes: Theodore, Enterprise, Oak Mountain, Bob Jones, Murphy, Sparkman.

Class 6A: 1. Austin (15), 2. Blount (5), 3. Pinson Valley (4), 4. Oxford (1), 5. Ramsay, 6. Opelika, 7. Wetumpka, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Daphne, 10. Jackson-Olin. Also receiving votes: Hartselle, Sidney Lanier, Homewood, Saraland, Minor, Muscle Shoals, Benjamin Russell, Clay-Chalkville, Albertville, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Baldwin County, Carver-Birmingham, Hazel Green, park Crossing, Shades Valley.

Class 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (15), 2. St. Paul’s (10), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Beauregard, 6. Wenonah, 7. Greenville, 8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 9. Pleasant Grove, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Jackson, Vigor, Eufaula, Curry, Sylacauga, Brooks, Jemison, Faith Academy, Guntersville, Williamson, Moody, Citronelle, Fayette County.

Class 4A: 1. UMS-Wright (23), 2. Leeds (1), 3. Rogers (1), T4. Andalusia, T$. Fayette County, 6. Handley, 7. Hokes Bluff, 8T8. Madison Academy, T8. Tallassee, 10. Thomasville. Also receiving votes: St. James, Wilson, Deshler, Madison County, Dale County, Saks, Alabama Christian, Dadeville.

Class 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (20), 2. Piedmont (5), 3. Ohatchee, 4. Montevallo, 5. Gordo, 6. Oakman, 7. Weaver, 8. Pike County, 9. Randolph County, 10. T.R. Miller. Also receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen, Opp, Plainview, Clarke County, Flomaton, Glencoe, Lauderdale County.

Class 2A: 1. Fyffe (24), 2. Lanett (1), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Luverne, 8. Tanner, 9. Goshen, 10. G.W. Long. Also receiving votes: Sulligent, Sand Rock, Abbeville, Cleveland, Washington County, Horseshoe Bend, New Brockton, Fayetteville, West End, Ider, J.U. Blacksher, Tarrant, Thorsby, Sheffield.

Class 1A: 1. Maplesville (25), 2. Pickens County, 3. Brantley, 4. Addison, 5. Sweet Water, 6. Marengo, 7. Linden, 8. Georgiana, 9. Cedar Bluff, 10. Hackleburg. Also receiving votes: Houston County, Notasulga, Isabella, Decatur Heritage, Wadley, Brilliant, Lynn, Cherokee, Meek, Spring Garden, Coosa Christian.

AISA: 1. Autauga Academy (24), 2. Escambia Academy, 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Bessemer Academy, 5. Glenwood, 6. Chambers Academy, 7. Pike Liberal Arts, 8. Jackson Academy, 9. South Choctaw Academy, 10. Abbeville Christian. Also receiving votes: Lee-Scott Academy, Springwood Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Pickens Academy, Southern Academy, Lowndes Academy.