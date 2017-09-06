STAFF REPORT

Washington County High School CHS will sponsor a community-wide blood drive on Monday, Sept. 11. Ochsner Hospital, located in New Orleans, will be on hand at the WCHS gymnasium from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to collect blood donations.

The blood drive will benefit Ms. Regan Brown, a 2017 WCHS graduate, who will be at Ochsner’s to receive a bone marrow transplant later this month. She is expected to remain hospitalized until late December.

Blood drive organizers have set a goal of 100 pints. If the goal is reached, the cost of all of Regan’s blood services will be covered.

Those who are able to donate blood are encouraged to do so. Those who wish may phone the school office at 251-847-2851 to reserve a time to make a donation or simply stop by the school any time during the blood drive hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.