Fikes’ five TDs helps lift Leroy past Washington County

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — Leroy scored a Class 2A, Region 1 win over cross-county rival Washington County 41-16 Friday night as Kelston Fikes scored five touchdowns in the game for the Bears.

The teams exchanged scores in the first quarter as Washington County led 8-7. In the second quarter Fikes took over and scored three touchdowns and lifted the Bears to a 28-14.

In the second half Leroy’s defense rose up and did not allow the Washington County offense to score. The Bulldogs’ lone points in the half came off a safety. Fikes added two more touchdowns to give Leroy the win.

Leroy returns to action next week when it hosts Class 5-A Citronelle in a rivalry game. Washington County will travel to Southern Choctaw for another region contest