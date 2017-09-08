No. 6-ranked Marengo drops Millry

By JASON BOOTHE By JASON BOOTHE Staff Reporter

MILLRY –The Millry Wildcats dropped to 0-2 on the season Friday night following a tough, 36-15 loss to No. 6-ranked Marengo in a Class 1A, Region 1 matchup on the Wildcats’ home field.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 0-1 in region play as well as 0-2 on the season. Marengo is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in region play.

Millry suffered two costly interceptions and a punt return, each leading to touchdowns for Marengo. Millry quarterback Tate Warr had two rushing touchdowns, one covering 12 yards and the other a 3-yarder, in leading the Wildcats’ offensive attack. He passed 48 yards and rushed for 91. The Wildcats produced a total of 162 yards.

Marengo had 237 yards rushing, led by Alphonzo Lewis who carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards. Quindaris Ausbon had 46 yards passing. Marengo’s Dominique Harris had a pick six to put Marengo in front 8-0 after the two-point conversion. Roosevelt Thompson added a touchdown for the Panthers later in the first period for a 14-0 lead.