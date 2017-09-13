Jackson Academy No. 6 in AISA poll; Leroy No. 3 in 2A

STAFF REPORT

The Jackson Academy Eagles, unbeaten in four games heading into this week’s home game against Escambia Academy, has moved up to No. 6 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA prep football poll. That’s a jump of two spots for the Eagles from last week as they prepare to face No. 2 Escambia, which is 5-0 on the season.

Leroy held on to its No. 3 ranking in the Class 2A poll, trailing only No. 1 Fyffe and No. 2 Lanett.

Those are the only schools in the Washington County News coverage area earning votes in this week’s poll.

Here is the complete ASWA poll for all seven AHSAA classifications and AISA (first-place votes are in parenthesis):

CLASS 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (24), 2. Hoover (5), 3. Thompson, 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. Spain Park, 7. Theodore, 8. Auburn, 9. Oak Mountain, 10. Mountain Brook. Also receiving votes: James Clemens, Bob Jones, Sparkman, Fairhope, Jeff Davis, Enterprise, Grissom, Prattville, Baker.

CLASS 6A: 1, Austin (22), 2. Blount (3), 3. Pinson Valley (4), 4. Oxford (1), 5. Ramsay, 6. Opelika, 7. Wetumpka, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Daphne, 10. Hartselle. Also receiving votes: Jackson-Olin, Homewood, Muscle Shoals, Sidney Lanier, Clay-Chalkville, Minor, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Park Crossing, Shades Valley, Benjamin Russell.

CLASS 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (22), 2. St. Paul’s (8), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Wenonah, 6. Beauregard, 7. Greenville, 8. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 9. Pleasant Grove, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Jackson, Jemison, Eufaula, Curry, Sylacauga, Brooks, Citronelle, Guntersville, Williamson, Lee-Huntsville, Vigor.

CLASS 4A: 1. UMS-Wright (27), 2. Leeds (2), 3. Rogers (1), 4. Andalusia, 5. Fayette County, 6. Hokes Bluff, 7. Tallassee, 8. Thomasville, 9. Deshler, 10. Wilson. Also receiving votes: Dale County, Madison County, Handley, Alabama Christian, Madison Academy, Munford, Saks, South Montgomery Catholic, St. James, Oak Grove.

CLASS 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (24), 2. Piedmont (6), 3. Gordo, 4. Randolph County, 5. Oakman, 6. Weaver, 7. Pike County, 8. T.R. Miller, 9. Ohatchee, 10. Hillcrest-Evergreen. Also receiving votes: Montevallo, American Christian, Clarke County, Plainview, Wicksburg, Fultondale, Opp, Colbert County, Sylvania, Bayside Academy, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County, Pleasant Valley.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe (28), 2. Lanett (11), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Tanner, 8. Goshen, 9. Sulligent, 10. Abbeville. Also receiving votes: St. Luke’s, G.W. Long, Sand Rock, Ider, Thorsby, Geneva County, J.U. Blacksher, Luverne, Reeltown, New Brockton.

CLASS 1A: 1. Maplesville (30), 2. Pickens County, 3. Brantley, 4. Addison, 5. Sweet Water, 6. Marengo, 7. Linden, 8. Georgiana, 9. Houston County, 10. Isabella. Also receiving votes: Wadley, Decatur Heritage, Cedar Bluff, Brilliant, Hackleburg, Cherokee County, Lynn, Spring Garden, Notasulga, South Lamar.

AISA: 1. Autauga Academy (24), 2. Escambia Academy, 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Chambers Academy, 5. Pike Liberal Arts, 6. Jackson Academy, 7. South Choctaw Academy, 8. Bessemer Academy, T9. Abbeville Christian, T9. Lee-Scott Academy. Also receiving votes: Glenwood, Tuscaloosa Academy, Springwood Academy, Hooper Academy, Pickens Academy, Crenshaw Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Patrician Academy, Southern Academy.