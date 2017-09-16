Class 2A Leroy topples Class 5A Citronelle

STAFF REPORT

LEROY — In a series that dates back to 1926, but with lots of gaps in between, the Class 2A Leroy Bears remained unbeaten on the season, topping previously unbeaten Class 5A Citronelle 28-6 Friday night on the Bears’ home field.

The win improved Leroy’s record to 3-0 overall. The Bears are 1-0 in 2A, Region 1 games. Citronelle fell to 2-1 overall. The Wildcats are 1-0 in Class 5A, Region 1 matchups.

The Bears’ victory ended a nine-game win streak for Citronelle against Leroy that dated back to a 13-12 win in the 1965 season. The win gives the Bears the lead in the all-time series at 16-15.

The teams play region games next week, with Leroy traveling to Choctaw County and Citronelle entertaining Faith Academy.