Saraland Police seek public’s help in theft case

STAFF REPORT

The Saraland Police Department is requesting the public’s help concerning an investigation.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Saraland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for James Wesley Havelin Jr. The warrant is for third-degree theft of lost property.

The act was committed on July 23, at a local shopping center. The victim accidently left his cellular phone lying on a register. James Wesley Havelin Jr. and an unknown female can be seen picking up the phone, concealing it and then exiting the store.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of James Wesley Havelin Jr. or the unidentified female, please contact the Saraland Police Department at (251)675-5331 or tip line at 251-459-8477.