Leroy remains No. 3 in 2A poll; Jackson Academy slips to No. 9

STAFF REPORT

Leroy remains the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A and Jackson Academy slipped to No. 9 in AISA play in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll.

The Bears, now 3-0 on the season, rest behind No. 1 Fyffe (3-0) which received 27 first-place votes and 351 points in this week’s poll, and No. 2 Lanett (4-0) which received the remaining three first-place votes and 274 points. Leroy picked up 224 points.

Jackson Academy, which was blanked by No. 2-ranked Escambia Academy last week, fell from No. 6 to No. 9 in this week’s AISA poll. Escambia received two first-place votes but still rests behind No. 1 Autauga Academy, which received 27 first-place votes.

Leroy and Jackson Academy are the only teams in the Washington County News coverage area to receive votes in this week’s football poll.

Here is the complete ASWA poll for this week, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

CLASS 7A: 1. Central-Phenix City (22), 2. Hoover (6), 3. Thompson (1), 4. Hewitt-Trussville (1), 5. McGill-Toolen, 6. Spain Park, 7. Auburn, 8. Fairhope, 9. Theodore, 10. Jeff Davis. Also receiving votes: Oak Mountain, Bob Jones, Mountain Brook, James Clemens, Sparkman, Mary G. Montgomery, Enterprise.

CLASS 6A: 1. Austin (24), 2. Pinson Valley (4), 3. Oxford (2), 4. Ramsay, 5. Opelika, 6. Wetumpka, 7. Spanish Fort, 8. Daphne, 9. Blount, 10. Homewood. Also receiving votes: Saraland, Sidney Lanier, Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Park Crossing, Minor, Benjamin Russell, Clay-Chalkville.

CLASS 5A: 1. Briarwood Christian (27), 2. St. Paul’s (3), 3. Alexandria, 4. Carroll, 5. Beauregard, 6. Mae Jemison-Huntsville, 7. Jackson, 8. Wenonah, 9. Eufaula, 10. St. Clair County. Also receiving votes: Jemison, Greenville, Brooks, Pleasant Grove, Boaz, Calera, Central-Clay County, Mortimer Jordan, Etowah, Charles Henderson, Crossville, Demopolis, Corner, Williamson, Hayden, Talladega.

CLASS 4A: 1. Leeds (18), 2. Andalusia (6), 3. Rogers (5), 4. UMS-Wright (1), 5. Fayette County, 6. Tallassee, 7. Thomasville, 8. Deshler, 9. Wilson, 10. Hokes Bluff. Also receiving votes: Alabama Christian, Madison County, Saks, Munford, Montgomery Academy, Dale County, Madison Academy.

CLASS 3A: 1. Mobile Christian (22), 2. Piedmont (8), 3. Gordo, 4. Oakman, 5. Weaver, 6. T.R. Miller, 7. Randolph County, 8. Ohatchee, 9. Plainview, 10. Wicksburg. Also receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen, Fultondale, Clarke County, Pike County, American Christian, Montevallo, Montgomery Academy, Colbert County, Lauderdale County, Sylvania, Opp, Greene County, West Morgan.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe (27), 2. Lanett (3), 3. Leroy, 4. Aliceville, 5. Elba, 6. LaFayette, 7. Goshen, 8. Sulligent, 9. Abbeville, 10. St. Luke’s. Also receiving votes: Thorsby, J.U. Blacksher, Sand Rock, Tanner, Tarrant, Section.

CLASS 1A: 1. Autauga Academy (27), 2. Escambia Academy (2), 3. Monroe Academy (1), 4. Chambers Academy, 5. South Choctaw Academy, 6. Bessemer Academy, 7. Lee-Scott Academy, 8. Pike Liberal Arts, 9. Jackson Academy, 10. Tuscaloosa Academy. Also receiving votes: Crenshaw Academy, Fort Dale Academy, Abbeville Christian, Marengo Academy, Glenwood School, Pickens Academy, Patrician Academy, Macon-East Academy, Springwood Academy.