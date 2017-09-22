McIntosh picks up first win of year over winless Fruitdale

By JASON BOOTHE Washington County News Reporter FRUITDALE — The McIntosh Demons picked up their first win of the season as they traveled to face the Fruitdale Pirates Friday night. The Demons were able to hold on to an 18-6 victory over the Pirates, who struggled with ball possession and had several turnovers from fumbles and interceptions.

KaDarrious Reed placed the Demons at the 17 yard line after his fumble recovery on the Pirates’ first snap of the game. The Demons were a little edgy as they picked up a few false start penalties but managed to settle down as George Thomas bounced in for a 24-yard touchdown but the two-point conversion was no good.

The Pirates would answer back as Dawson Owens had a 4-yard quarterback seek up the middle as 7:33 remained in the first quarter. The point after kick was no good by Nickolas Williams to tie the game at 6-6.

The Pirates managed to get the ball back but a costly pick six from Owens to the awaiting hands of McIntosh’s Takeldrick Jackson resulted in a 60-yard interception return for a score and a 12-6 Demons lead as the first seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter.