Washington County Public Fishing Lake Closed Beginning October 1

September 28, 2017

Contact: Fisheries Section, 334-242-3471

Washington County Public Fishing Lake will be closed beginning October 1, 2017, due to the resignation of the lake manager. During the temporary closure, the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) will make improvements to the lake.

After evaluating the current fishery, WFF determined the lake needs to be drained and restocked. The amount of fish caught by anglers has been decreasing over the last several years mainly due to an overabundance of small bass, which have depleted the bream population. Restocking the lake will alleviate that problem and produce a better fishery.

WFF will announce additional details about the draining, restocking, and a reopening of Washington County Public Fishing Lake in the near future.

For more information about Washington County Public Fishing Lake or other state-owned public fishing lakes, contact the WFF Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471, the District 5 Fisheries Office at 251-626-5153, or visit http://www.outdooralabama.com/alabama-state-public-fishing-lakes.

