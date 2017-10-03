The Washington County Commission will hold its first meeting tonight at St. Stephens Nutrition Center starting at 6 p.m. for voters to support a one-cent sales and use tax and a two-cent gasoline and diesel tax in the Dec. 12 general election.

A power point presentation will be presented on the current financial problems the county faces with its infrastructure.

The next scheduled meetings are:

Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Wagarville Nutrition Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Frankville Volunteer Fire Department starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 at the Leroy Volunteer Fire Department starting at 7 p.m.

The act, as it will appear on the ballot, is as follows:

Do you favor the adoption of Act 302 of the 2017 regular session of the legislature authorizing the county commission to levy a one-half percent sales tax on the sale of motor vehicles, a sales tax of one percent on all sales in the county except motor vehicles, to levy a one percent leasing tax on the leasing of all heavy equipment and motor vehicles, and to levy an additional tax not to exceed two cents per gallon, on gasoline and diesel fuels, with the proceeds of the taxes to be used on road and bridge construction and maintenance in the county?

Anyone wishing to host a community meeting that would feature the power point presentation is asked to contact the Washington County Commission at 251-847-2208.