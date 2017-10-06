Washington County tops Chickasaw for second win of season

By JASON BOOTHE

Staff Writer

CHATOM — Washington County head football coach Devin Roberts said he was proud of his players following the Bulldogs’ 23-12 homecoming win over Chickasaw in a Class 2A, Region 1 matchup Friday night.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, who hadn’t won since their season-opener against Millry.

Quarterback Cade Glass was the leading player for WCHS in the victory. He produced a pair of rushing touchdowns on runs of 7 and 10 yards. Andrews Jones had a 3-yard scoring run and Scotty Jones picked up two points after blocking a punt attempt near the end zone. Austin Young was 3 for 3 on point-after kicks.

Xavier Lester completed an 80-yard scoring pass to Christopher Grissett II and a 15-yarder to AJ Phillips to account for the Chieftains’ scoring.

The win improves Washington County’s overall record to 2-4 and its Region 1 mark to 1-2. Chickasaw is also now 2-4 and 1-2. WCHS entertains Choctaw County next week while Chickasaw travels to J.U. Blacksher.