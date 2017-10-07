Chatom Community Center to serve as shelter

STAFF REPORT

Washington County will open a shelter at 5 p.m. Saturday for 24 hours at the Chatom Community Center, according to Washington County EMA director Mike Barnett.

Barnett said no pets will be allowed at the shelter. According to early weather reports, conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon.

Barnett advised the Washington County Volunteer Fire Departments will not respond if winds hit 45 mph until conditions are considered safe.

Chatom Mayor Harold Crouch said the American Red Cross is currently setting up a shelter at the community center which will open at 5 p.m. Crouch reported a curfew will be issued for travel in the city limits starting at 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday) until Sunday at 6 a.m. for non-emergency responders.

The town of Millry will implement a curfew at 8 p.m. tonight until conditions improve.

According to Commissioner Allen Bailey, after speaking to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer and county supervisors, the county will ask citizens to shelter in place and stay off roadways unless it’s a medical emergency.

Those arriving at the Chatom Community Center are advised to bring their own food, water, snacks, medications, pillows and other such items as those will not be provided.