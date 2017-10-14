Late FG lifts St. Luke’s past Leroy in key region game

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — St. Luke’s scored on a field goal with 3.6 seconds remaining to take a 38-35 win over Leroy in a key Class 2A, Region 1 game Friday night in Leroy.

The win propels St. Luke’s into the drivers seat in the Region 1 standings as they now hold a 4-0 record in region play. The loss drops Leroy to 3-1 in the region, but the Bears still possess a strong position in regard to reaching the playoffs.

The game featured 11 lead changes as neither team ever led by more than a touchdown.

Leroy went ahead 35-28 early in the fourth quarter, but St. Luke’s marched down the field to tie the game at 35 each. After a punt, St. Luke’s took over at it’s own 15 with less than two minutes to go in the game. The Wildcats began to march down the field and stopped at the Bears’ 4 yard line. Parker McPhail entered the game and kicked the game-winning score.

Lerory (5-2, 3-1) will return to action next week as it travels to Chickasaw (3-4, 2-2) in another important region game. St. Luke’s (5-1, 4-0) will host Washington County (2-3, 3-4) in a region match.