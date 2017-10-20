Leroy spoils homecoming for Chickasaw Chieftains
By JEREMY SELLERS
Sports Correspondent
CHICKASAW — The Chickasaw Chieftans held their homecoming game Friday night, but the visiting Leroy Bears proved to be rude guests, handing the Chieftains a 40-3 loss in the Class 2A, Region 1 matchup at Dotson Park.
The win came one week after St. Luke’s ruined Leroy’s homecoming game.
Leroy jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back from that point, leading 26-3 at halftime. The lone Chickasaw score came just before halftime when James Cordova nailed a 30-yard field goal. Leroy added two more scores in the second half to claim the victory.
Leroy (6-2 overall, 4-1 in region play) will host J.U. Blacksher next Friday, while Chickasaw (3-5, 2-3) will host the Southern Choctaw Indians.