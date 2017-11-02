Washington County falls to Citronelle in season finale

STAFF REPORT

CITRONELLE — The Citronelle Wildcats ended a disappointing season on a high note Thursday night, defeating Washington County 44-12 on the Wildcats’ home field in a non-region game. It was the final game of the season for both teams.

Neither team had the type of season many had expected. Citronelle, which ended a three-game losing skid with the victory, had trouble on the back end of its schedule and missed out on the Class 5A playoffs. The Wildcats finished 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 1 play, tying with Williamson for fourth place in the region but Williamson received the region’s final spot in the playoffs because it beat Citronelle in the regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Washington County finished the year 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Class 2A, Region 1 play in Devin Roberts’ first season as head coach. The Bulldogs will miss out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 season.