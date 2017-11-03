Leroy knocks off Millry in 34-7 victory

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

MILLRY — Leroy used Millry as a warm-up for the Class 2A playoffs next week. The Bears took a 34-7 win over the Wildcats Friday night in the rivalry game.

Millry had hoped a win would propel them into hosting a first-round game in the Class 1A playoffs, but instead it will be Region 1’s No. 3 seed and have to travel for its first-round game.

The game ended with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats’ Seth Bectom went down with an injury. Almost 30 minutes later he was taken from the field and placed in an ambulance to go to an area hospital for observation. After the long delay, the coaches agreed to run the clock down and end the game.

The Bears took the initial lead on a Nathan Taylor-to-Logan Vice scoring pass. Taylor ran in for a score in the second quarter and Leroy led 13-0 at the half. Fred Freeman and Dristin Weaver each scored for Leroy in the third quarter while Tate Warr found Trey Lewis on a post pattern in the end zone for the Wildcats. The Bears scored one more time when Taylor found Prinis Snow for a 33-yard pass.

Leroy (8-2) is still awaiting final word on who they host next week in first-round play. Millry (5-5) will travel to Maplesville where they will take on (10-1) Isabella, the runner-up in Region 3.