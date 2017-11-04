Jackson Academy falls to Lakeside School in OT

STAFF REPORT

EUFAULA — The Jackson Academy Eagles were knocked out of the Alabama Independent School Association Class AA playoffs Friday night by Lakeside School in a thrilling 35-34 overtime game.

It marked the second consecutive year Lakeside eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs in a first-round overtime game. A year ago, Lakeside topped Jackson Academy 42-35 on in Eufaula in three overtimes.

With the game knotted at 28-28 at the end of regulation Friday night, Lakeside was on offense first in the extra period and scored a touchdown and kicked the point-after for a 35-28 lead. On a third down-and-16 play, Robby Busby threw a touchdown pass to Alvin Forward, putting the Eagles within a point of the lead. The Eagles decided to go for the two-point conversion, as they had all night. Forward took a pitchout and as he was heading around right end he stopped, throwing the ball back across the field. But the ball sailed out of the end zone, leaving Jackson Academy a point short of advancing.

The Eagles’ starting quarterback, Trey McKee, suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury with nine minutes left to play in regulation and he was taken off the field on a stretch, placed in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital for examination. The extent of his injury was not known at press time.

Jackson Academy ends the season with a 7-4 record. Lakeside now advances to the semifinals of the Class AA playoffs where it will face unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Autauga Academy in Prattville next week.