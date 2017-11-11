Unstoppable Leroy eases past Elba

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — Leroy just could not be stopped.

The Bears scored on six consecutive possessions to take a 48-20 win over Elba in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Things began differently as Elba marched down to score on its first possession midway in the first quarter, but it only took the Bears one play to answer as Kelston Fikes raced 67 yards for a score.

The Bears added another score to end the quarter as Nathan Taylor found Dawson McDaniels for a 22-yard touchdown pass. In the second quarter, Leroy added two more scores as Fikes raced 72 yards and Taylor completed a 31-yard pass to Matthew Snow. Elba also scored as quarterback Richmond Singletery ran for 67 yards.

At the half Leroy led 28-14.

In the third quarter Taylor found Prinis Snow with a 23-yard pass and then Fikes added a touchdown with a 7-yard run. Singletery would add another score for Elba when he ran in from the 10 yard line making the score 42-20 for Leroy. Fikes added a 33-yard score early in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Elba finishes the season at 8-3.

Leroy (9-2) will return to action next Friday as they travel across the state to play at Ariton (10-1) which defeated R.C. Hatch 44-14.