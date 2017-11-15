Body of baby found in trunk of car during traffic stop in Jackson

STAFF REPORT

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating the death of a newborn baby whose body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle during a routine traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor, officers found the deceased baby after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 43. The female driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities, gave false information to the officer during the traffic stop.

The woman is being held for giving false information as the investigation continues.

More detailed information is expected to be released by Taylor soon. An updated story will appear in Friday’s edition of the Washington County News.