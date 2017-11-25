Leroy rolls past Luverne, into Class 2A semifinals

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — Leroy marched into the Class 2A semifinals Friday night with a 38-20 quarterfinal win over Luverne on the Bears’ home field.

The Bears raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Kelston Fikes scored twice. In the second quarter, Fikes ran 43 yards for another score and Nathan Taylor connected with Dawson McDaniels for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Luverne got on the scoreboard when Marcus McGhee muscled his wan in from the 1.

Fikes would run for 279 yards on 32 attempts for an average of 8.7 yards per carry and score a total of three touchdowns. Leroy led 28-7 at the half.

The loss ends Luverne’s season with a record of 11-3.

The Bears (11-2) have now eliminated Elba and Luverne from Region 2, and will travel to play Region 2 champion Goshen next week. Goshen (12-2) defeated Region 1 champion St. Lukes 56-52 in Mobile. The winner of that matchup will advance to the state championship game.