Leroy Bears to play for Class 2A state championship

STAFF REPORT

Leroy scored 14 points in the final 90 seconds to claim a 28-21 victory over Goshen in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night, earning a spot in next week’s state championship game.

With 1:29 left to play, Leroy quarterback Nathan Taylor scored on a sneak from a yard out to close its deficit to 21-20. The Bears decided to go for the two-point conversion and handed the ball the freshman sensation Kelston Fikes, who successfully scored the conversion, giving Leroy a 22-21 lead.

Goshen drove the ball to Leroy’s end of the field and lined up for a 45-yard field goal try by Dawson Hamlin that, if successful, would put Goshen in the lead. But DeClintae James burst through the Goshen offensive line, blocked the attempt, then scooped up the loose ball and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with just 15 seconds to play.

The victory pits Leroy against Lanett for the Class 2A crown at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Tuscloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. Lanett blasted Sulligent 59-28 in Friday’s other semifinal game.