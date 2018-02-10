Charter school meetings set in Washington County

STAFF REPORT

Meetings to discuss the possibility of a charter school in Washington County have been established and were recently announced. Three meeting are on tap across the county, established to gauge the interest and provide information for the possibility of a charter school being opened in the county.

The first of these meetings is scheduled Thursday night (Feb. 15) in the Chatom-Fruitdale area. The meeting will take place at the Washington County Public Library, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting is expected to last at least 45 minutes.

The second meeting will take place in Millry on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Millry Volunteer Fire Department, located at 57 Fifth Avenue in Millry. The 45-minute meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The third meeting is slated Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the Leroy-McIntosh area. The meeting will take place at the McIntosh branch of the Washington County Public Library, located at 83 Olin Road in McIntosh. Again, the meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

All parents of school-age children who may be interested in their child or children being enrolled in a charter school, if one is established in Washington County, are encouraged to attend one of the three meetings.

One of the most talked-about issues in Alabama’s education system is the growing interest in charter school programs. In an effort to explore local interest in creating a charter school in Washington County, a group of concerned citizens have scheduled these public meetings.

As noted by meeting organizers, the meetings will be used to educate parents and grandparents who want to learn more about Alabama’s charter schools/school choice program.