Millry baseball player injured in Tuesday game

Jesse Warren, a freshman member of the Millry baseball team, was injured Tuesday night during the team’s game against Thomasville.

According to Millry head coach Ed Warrick, Warren was struck on the right side of his head by a foul ball during the game, which was played at Millry. Warrick said an EMT specialist who was attending the game examined Warren and advised the player be taken to a local hospital. He was transported to a hospital in Butler, but was later transported by LifeFlight to USA Medical Center in Mobile where he was placed in an ICU unit and received CT scans throughout the night and early morning hours.

Warrick said reports he received indicated there was concern Warren was suffering from an arterial bleed, but Warrick said recent reports suggested the bleeding had been stopped and Warren was in stable condition. It is likely Warren will remain in the hospital at least through Wednesday night for further observation, Warrick said, based on reports he has received.

“We just need people to keep praying for him because he did suffer a bad shot to the temple,” Warrick said. ”

Warrick described the play as “one of those freak accidents,” saying a left-handed batter was at the plate and fouled off a pitch that traveled into the Millry dugout where it struck Warren.

“It’s just one of those things that happens,” Warrick added, “but for the most part I think he’s going to be OK.”

Updates to this story will be provided when more information becomes available.