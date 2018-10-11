Warrant issued for Fruitdale High teacher charging harassment

By ASHLEY BOOTHE

Staff Reporter

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigator Rickey Davidson, a warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of a Fruitdale High School teacher for harassment following allegations by a student along with his parents.

Davidson said a student in writing admitted he started the altercation by physically striking physical education teacher Steve Hardin first. According to Davidson, video evidence that has been released on social media only shows the teacher retaliating toward the student after the altercation began.

Davidson said the incident is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Hardin, who has been employed at Fruitdale High since Sept. 4, has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

The Washington County Board of Education meets tonight (Thursday, Oct. 11) at the central office in Chatom at 6 p.m. and there is a possibility the issue will be addressed during that time.