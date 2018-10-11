Warrant issued for Fruitdale High teacher charging harassment
By ASHLEY BOOTHE
Staff Reporter
According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigator Rickey Davidson, a warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of a Fruitdale High School teacher for harassment following allegations by a student along with his parents.
Davidson said a student in writing admitted he started the altercation by physically striking physical education teacher Steve Hardin first. According to Davidson, video evidence that has been released on social media only shows the teacher retaliating toward the student after the altercation began.
Davidson said the incident is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Hardin, who has been employed at Fruitdale High since Sept. 4, has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.
The Washington County Board of Education meets tonight (Thursday, Oct. 11) at the central office in Chatom at 6 p.m. and there is a possibility the issue will be addressed during that time.
2 Comments
I don’t care what the boy did I don’t think the teacher should have done what he did
First of all the coach had been playing with all those “in the clique” boys where they play throat punch each other then run. So this kid decides to play and he reacts like this to him! The teacher over stepped his boundaries! He should of never been goofing off playing if he was going to get mad for them playing back. If the kid done something he should have handled it more professional and sent him to the office. There was no need for that much force to be used on a 110lb kid