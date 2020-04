Unedited press release from Mississippi State Department of Health

This morning MSDH is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with first #coronavirus cases in Choctaw, Newton and Noxubee counties. The state total now stands at 320, with one death.

More details of Mississippi cases, along with preventive steps to take against COVID-19, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19 .