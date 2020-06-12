Family Foods with a Weight Loss Focus, Part 3

Conventional wisdom dictates that it’s best to avoid carbs, eat an early dinner and never eat immediately before bed. However, Marion debunks the myths underlying traditional dieting with a simple, highly effective weight loss program allowing readers to enjoy social dinners without restriction, satisfy nighttime hunger with fat-burning sweet and salty pre-bedtime snacks and indulge cravings with strategically timed cheat meals.

With straightforward food lists, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes for each phase, this can be a simpler, more enjoyable way to lose weight without feeling restricted. Taken directly from the book, these recipes for Pot Roast Tacos with Chimichurri, Cheesy Ground Beef Skillet and Chili Loaded Baked Potato can help you take part in the program while enjoying time with loved ones at the family table.

Learn more about the “Always Eat After 7PM” diet and book at joelmarion.com.

Cheesy Ground Beef Skillet

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 38 minutes

Servings: 6

1 3/4 cups water

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup white rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup fresh parsley, minced

In saucepan over high heat, bring water to boil. Add salt and rice; stir once then cover pot and reduce to low heat 18 minutes.

In large skillet, heat olive oil. Stir in ground beef. Cook and stir until beef is crumbly and no longer pink. Drain and discard excess grease. Mix in onion and garlic; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, oregano, basil, red pepper, sea salt and black pepper; cook and stir until bell pepper is tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in cooked rice, tomato sauce and kidney beans. Reduce heat and cover until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Remove pan from heat, sprinkle cheese over top and garnish with parsley.

Nutritional information per serving: 399 calories: 14 g fat; 36 g carbohydrates; 816 mg sodium; 4 g fiber; 30 g protein; 3 g sugar.

Content courtesy of Family Features.