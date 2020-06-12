Go Ahead, Make His Day

Dad-approved gifts for Father’s Day

An entire day dedicated to dear ol’ dad may not be enough to show the depths of your appreciation, but a hug, a heartfelt thanks and some quality time (even from afar) are great places to start.

When it comes to giving gifts for Father’s Day, practical and purposeful gifts are high on most dads’ lists. Think about his favorite things to eat and the ways he spends his coveted down time. A gift that celebrates the things that matter most to him is sure to earn dad’s gratitude.

Find more ideas to make it a Father’s Day to remember at eLivingtoday.com.

Special Steaks to Celebrate Dad

Father’s Day gifting can be pretty simple: Many dads want a delicious steak. Give him a collection of tender cuts with the Filet for Father’s Day package from Omaha Steaks, which includes four 7-ounce Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons, eight 6-ounce brisket burgers, four 3-ounce gourmet jumbo franks, four 2.88-ounce potatoes au gratin, four 4-ounce individual New York cheesecakes and a 3.1-ounce jar of signature seasoning. Find more meal ideas for dad at omahasteaks.com.

A Sharp Gift for Dad

A knife is only as good as the sharpness of its blade. This Father’s Day, get dad a helpful tool to keep his knives wicked sharp. Made from high-quality materials, the Wicked Edge GO knife sharpener is easy to use for both new and veteran knife sharpeners and can accommodate a wide variety of knives. With guided angle control, dad can get professional-level results every time. Learn more at wickededgeusa.com.

Gear to Go Fishing

Even the most avid fishermen can typically use more gear. From replenishing the tackle box with fresh supplies to a new rod he can use to reel in a real catch, gift dad with items that let him hang out a “gone fishing” sign and enjoy some time on the water. If he’s an extra-avid sportsman, be sure to also check out the wide variety of tech-enabled locators that give him a little nudge to boost his chances for a successful day.

A Ladder for Dad’s Jobs

As a 3-in-1 ladder that easily converts to stepladder, extension and leaning configurations, the Little Giant King Kombo gives you the perfect tool for nearly any job. A rotating wall pad lets you safely lean your ladder on inside and outside corners, walls and 2-by-4-inch studs. Made from lightweight, non-conductive fiberglass, you can safely work around electricity, and the IAA 375-pound weight rating makes the ladder sturdy enough for the job. Find more information at amazon.com.

Supplies He’ll Auto-matically Enjoy

If tinkering in the garage is dad’s favorite pastime, give him an excuse to spend even more time with a project that proves he’s passing the hours productively. A collection of car detailing supplies lets him buff and shine his ride to perfection. Be sure to include products that let him spruce things up inside and out, and throw in an extra touch like a personalized travel mug that will keep on giving well after Father’s Day has passed.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Father and son with card, Gear to go Fishing and Supplies He’ll Auto-matically Enjoy). Content courtesy of Family Features.