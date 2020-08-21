Time to step up your snack game

Step up your snack game with a salsa that takes flavor to the next level. With a variety of veggies mixed together, this Lentil Salsa brings balance to snack time by offering a more nutritious way to curb hunger. Plus, it can serve as a perfect complement for juicy, tender pork chops at the dinner table.

As part of the Power Pairings initiative, launched by the National Pork Board and USA Pulses in an effort to promote pairing whole foods to bring taste, balance and nutrition to the center of the plate, this recipe encourages a healthier way to enjoy fresh taste.

Find additional nutritious inspiration snacks, meals and more at powerfulpairings.com.

Lentil Salsa

Recipe courtesy of the National Pork Board and USA Pulses

Servings: 6

6 pork chops

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

pepper, to taste

olive oil

1/2 cup canned lentils, rinsed

1 pound cherry or heirloom tomatoes, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and finely diced

1/2 red onion, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and finely diced

1 jalapeno pepper, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and finely diced

1/4 cup cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water and roughly chopped

2 limes, juice only

Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In pan over medium heat, heat oil. Add pork chops and cook 3-5 minutes each side until they reach 145 F internal temperature. Let rest 3 minutes.

In large bowl, mix canned lentils, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice and kosher salt.

Serve salsa immediately or cover and refrigerate 2-3 days.

Content Courtesy of Family Features