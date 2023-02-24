WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 02-24-2023 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason D Whatley, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Prospect Mortgage, LLC, on December 9, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORT Book 477 Page 211; with Loan Modification Agreement(s) recorded in MORT Book 517 Page 188 and MORT Book 533 Page 245; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on March 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 29 in revision No. 1 of the Palmer’s Subdivision of a part of Sections 2 and 3 of Township 6 North, Range 1 East as surveyed by Ralph A. McVay and recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 80 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Being more particularly described as commencing at a point 2267 feet North of and 2535 feet East of the Northwest Corner of Subdivision “C” of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama, being the Southwest Corner of Lot 1 or said revision No. 1 of Palmer’s Subdivision; thence run North 50 degrees 30 minutes East along the North margin of U.S. Highway No. 43 a distance of 516.8 feet to the Southwest Corner of Lot 28 of said subdivision; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West along the East margin of Palmer Drive 197.6 feet to an iron pipe at the Point of Beginning; thence run North 69 degrees 30 minutes East 136.00 to an iron pipe; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West 150.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence run South 69 degrees 30 minutes West 135.80 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Palmer Drive; thence run South 20 degrees 30 minutes East along said East margin 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 513 Palmer Cir , Leroy, AL 36548. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00256

Washington County News 02/17/2023, 02/24/2023, 03/03/2023

Estate Administration

NOTICE BY PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE IN ESTATE OF

KELVIN JAMES COKER, DECEASED

PC 21-013

Letters of Administration of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of February, 2021, by Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, in the State of Alabama, Notice is hereby given that all parties having claims against the said estate must present the same within the time required by law or they will be barred.

DEBRA JO COKER, Personal Representative

JOSEPH C. McCORQUODALE, III

McCORQUODALE LAW FIRM

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P.O. Drawer 1137

226 Commerce Street

Jackson, Alabama 36545

251-246-9015

Washington County News February 10, 17, 24, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC22-089

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF MELVIN RAY TARVER, JR., DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the estate of Melvin Ray Tarver, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Donna Wegener on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News February 10, 17, 24, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-009

IN THE MATTER O THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

MAUD YVONNE PATTERSON, deceased,

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SCOTT HENRY PATTERSON Executor of the Estate of Maud Yvonne Patterson. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News February 24, and March 3,10, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-003

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JESSE ELMER RICHARDSON, deceased,

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REGINA O’NEAL HILL Executrix of the Estate of Jesse Elmer Richardson, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News February 10, 17, 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WASHINGTON COUNTY HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

USDA RD WASHINGTON COUNTY HOSPITAL & NURSING HOME HELIPORT

General Notice

Washington County Healthcare Authority, Inc. (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

A New Heliport – USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant

2299909 (SES Project Number)

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the office of the Washington County Healthcare Authority, Inc. located at 14600 Saint Stephens Avenue; Chatom, Alabama 36518, until Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The project consists of the following: construction of a 40’x40’ concrete paved helipad with lighting, wind cone, approximately 9,000 cubic yards of backfill material, storm drainage, and other related items.

Bids are requested for the following Contract: Water System Improvements – Water System Extensions

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $300,000.00-$350,000.00. The Project has an expected duration of 90 days.

Obtaining the Bidding Documents

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website:

www.southernengineering solutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page.

Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.

201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420

Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying a deposit of $80.00 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition within 10 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Non-Bidders, and Bidders who obtain more than one set of the Bidding Documents, will receive a refund of $80.00/per set for documents returned in good condition within the time limit indicated above. Make deposit checks for Bidding Documents payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.

Pre-bid Conference

A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the office of the Washington County Healthcare Authority, Inc.; 14600 Saint Stephens Avenue; Chatom, Alabama 36518. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.

Instructions to Bidders.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

American Iron and Steel

Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and Construction Materials.

The following waivers apply to this Contract:

De Minimis,

Minor Components,

Pig iron and direct reduced iron, and other items as approved by the Engineer and USDA Rural Development staff.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Washington County Healthcare Authority, Inc.

By: Harold Crouch

Title: Chairman

Date: February 6, 2023

Washington County News February 10, 17, 24, 2023