WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 11-03-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Washington County Rural Public Transportation, a Division of The Arc of Southwest Alabama, is disposing of one modified van. We will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles:

1. 2015 Ford Econoline

VIN 1FDEE3FL9FDA27866

Sealed Bids will be accepted on the vehicle listed above Monday thru Friday during the business hours of 8:00 am until 4:00 pm prior to the date of sale at 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518. The bid announcement will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 27th, 2023 by phone to the highest bidder Bid/Quote sheets may be obtained from The Arc of Southwest Alabama located 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518 or you can email transportation@arcofsouthwestal.org. Equipment listed above up for bid may be inspected on the premises of 234 Hearn Drive; Chatom, Alabama 36518.

PAYMENT TERMS: Full payment required upon acceptance of the highest bid.

FORM OF PAYMENT: All payments MUST be in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, treasurer’s check, United States Postal, bank, express or telegraph money order, payable to The Arc of Southwest Alabama.

The Arc of Southwest Alabama reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid, and to waive any or irregularities in a bid or in the bidding process.

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 2023

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-063

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF MARY SUE THOMPSON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Mary Sue Thompson, deceased, having been granted to Arthur C. Mosley on the 11th day of October, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News October 20, 27 and November 3, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruth D McCown, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on December 20, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book: 457 Page: 234; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on December 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, and run thence South along the West line of the East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 to U.S. Highway Number 56 (formerly known as U.S. Highway Number 84) located in the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 as the Point of Beginning; thence run East 34.76 yards along the North margin of U.S. Highway Number 56 to a point, thence run North 139 yards to a point; thence run West 34.76 yards more or less back to the West line of East 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25; thence South back to the Point of Beginning located on the North margin of said U. S. Highway Number 56 as presently located.. Property street address for informational purposes: 14781 St. Stephens Ave , Chatom, AL 36518. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40544

Washington County News 11/03/2023, 11/10/2023, 11/17/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 12, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner od the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 fee to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”

Huntsville, AL 35806

(704) 333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News October 27, 2023 and November 3, 2023 and November 10, 2023

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shawn Kent Seay and Jeanetta K. Seay, Mortgagor(s), to The Mortgage Outlet, Inc, Mortgagee, on August 31, 2000, said mortgage being recorded on September 11, 2000 in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama in Instrument Number 41512, Book 264, Page 164, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on November 29, 2023 the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

The Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, Washington County, Alabama, containing 10 acres, more or less.

Subject to 20 foot wide non-exclusive right-of-way previously conveyed to Terrell M. Thompson and wife, Bridget R. Thompson, along existing dirt road.

Commonly known as: 696 Sam Seay Road, Chatom, AL 36518

Tax ID #: 65 16 05 15 3 000 003.004 00

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Shawn Kent Seay and Jeanetta K. Seay

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-00313

Washington County News October 20, 27 and November 3, 2023

|

Completion Notice

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39 Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Paulk Construction, Inc. Contractor has completed the contract for the Modernization of site AL117-1, VII at Chatom, AL for the Washington County Housing Authority Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Magan Dearmon PO Box 569 Chatom, AL 36518

Paulk Construction, Inc.

390 N. Goldthwaite Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023