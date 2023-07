WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 07-21-2023 CLICK HERE

Notice to Contractors Federal Aid

Project No. STPNU-6522(250)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on July 28, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing and Traffic Stripe on CR-35 (John Johnston Road) from the junction of CR-4 to the junction of Rivers Road southwest of McIntosh. Length 5.308 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty-five (35) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,601,056 To $1,956,847 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd , Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 11, 2023 until August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News March 24, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 7, 2023, May 12, 2023, July 21, 2023

Adoption

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: AD23-004

In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of

PAMELA BROWDER and ROY LEE BROWDER, JR.

Petitioners and Next Friend of the Minor Child

V.

MEGAN LEIGH BROWDER, Respondent and Mother of the Minor Child named herein.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

NOTICE TO:

Megan Leigh Browder

Address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Pamela Browder and Roy Lee Browder, Jr., Petitioners, and that the 5th day of September, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Washington County Courthouse in Chatom, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2023.

Spencer B. Walker Spencer B. Walker

Attorney at Law, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioners

Post Office Box 280

Grove Hill, Alabama 36451

(251) 275-1217

spencewalker04@gmail.com

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-035

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

EDWINA A. FOSTER, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Edwina A. Foster, deceased, having been granted to Carla Foster Tate on the 30th day of June, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-031

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE C. HENSON, deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of July, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALICIA HENSON JONES Executrix of the Estate of Alice C. Henson, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News July 21, 28, and August 4, 2023