WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 02-02 CLICK HERE

NOTICE

Bay Gas Storage Company, LLC (Bay Gas) is seeking permission to deepen its “Bay Gas SWD #2” well, permit number 16108-SWD-19-07, a UIC Class II Saltwater Disposal Well located in Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 1 West, McIntosh Alabama, Washington County. Bay Gas proposes to inject produced water into the Tuscaloosa formation which is brought to the surface in conjunction with its natural gas storage operations.

Application for the permit of said well is being submitted to the State Oil and Gas Board. Interested parties may obtain additional information by contacting the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, Post Office Box 869999, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999, telephone number 205-247-3575.

A public meeting may be requested by any interested party. Such requests must be received by the State Oil and Gas Board within fifteen (15) days from the date of the notice.

Washington County News January 26, and February 2, 9, 2024

PUBLIC MEETING

The Utilities Board of the Town of Millry will hold a public meeting on February 12, 2024 at 5:15 pm Central Time at Millry City Hall located at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan application for the following projects:

1) Dredge the wastewater lagoon, placing dredged material in drying beds constructed for the purpose.

2) Install stream gauge and monitoring equipment at creek.

All citizens are urged to attend and express their views. Prior to the meeting, the project environmental information document will be available for viewing upon request at Millry City Hall at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL.

Stan Rigney

Chairman of the Board

251-846 2301

Washington County News January 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2024

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-003

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ISHAM SCARBROUGH, SR., DECEASED

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of James Isham Scarbrough, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Susan Elaine Goldstein on the 23rd day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News February 2, 9, 16, 2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JULIE LYNN YOCUM, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-068

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Julie Lynn Yocum, deceased, having been granted to Morgana E. Yocum on the 10th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News January 19, 26, and February 2, 2024