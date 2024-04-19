WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 04-19 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction of a Natural Gas Metering and Regulating Station, Steel Service Lateral and Hot Tap will be received by Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District, at its Jackson, Alabama office at 2003 College Avenue, Jackson, Alabama 36545 until 10:00 A.M., Monday, May 6th, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud at said location.

Principal items of work generally include the construction of approximately 900 LF of new 3-Inch natural gas main, meter and regulator station, hot tap on a 12-inch high-pressure transmission pipeline and other related appurtenances. The proposed work is at the new Canfor plant on US Hwy 43, in Mobile County, Alabama.

Plans and specifications may be examined at Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District’s Corporate Office in Jackson, Alabama office at 2003 College Avenue, Jackson, Alabama 36545; and at the office of Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc., 201 East Troy Street, Andalusia, Alabama 36420.

Contractors’ bids, eligible for consideration, must be submitted on complete proposal documents made available by the Owner/Engineer. Complete paper bid documents may be obtained at the office of Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District; 2003 College Avenue, Jackson Alabama 36545; and at the office of Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc., 201 East Troy Street, Andalusia, Alabama 36420.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities.

Each bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance bond and a 100% payment bond.

Each bidder must be licensed as a Contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with provisions of Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama, 1985, and must submit with his bid satisfactory evidence of such license. Bidders will not be required to pre-qualify, although bidders are required to provide evidence of prior similar and “specialty” work-experience as required in the project specifications.

Bidders must be able to meet CMC’s contractor qualification requirements included in the bid documents and Canfor’s site work/permitting requirements.

Jeremy Grimes

Director of Operations

Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District

Washington County News April 19, 2024

FORECLOSURE NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Webster Harmon, Jr and Marion Harmon, Mortgagor(s), to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, Mortgagee, on January 16, 2008, said mortgage being recorded on January 18, 2008 in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama in Instrument Number 69712, Book 396, Page 234, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on May 1, 2024 the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Commencing at a point 521.6 feet East and 290.1 feet North of the Southwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 51, Township 7 North, Range 1 West; thence run North 32 degrees 45 minutes East 105 feet to an iron pipe said point being the true point of beginning of lot herein conveyed; thence continue North 32 degrees 45 minutes East 105 feet to a point; thence run North 57 degrees 15 minutes West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 32 degrees 45 minutes West 105 feet to a point; thence run South 57 degrees 15 minutes East along the Northerly line Cecil J. Alston and wife property as recorded in Book 128 Page 260, Washington County, AL, 210 feet more or less back to the point of beginning, containing one half acre, more or less.

Subject to all restrictions, reservations, rights, easements, rights-of-way, provisions, covenants, terms, conditions and building set back lines of record.

Subject property is located in Washington County.

Commonly known as: 358 Clara Williams Road, St Stephens, AL 36569

Parcel ID #: 65-10-07-51-0-000-034.004 00

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Webster Harmon, Jr and Marion Harmon

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.:AL2023-00408

Washington County News April 5, 12, 19, 2024

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-018

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF MARTHA HODGE WYNN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Martha Hodge Wynn, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Ernest Wynn on the 9th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 19, 26, and May 3, 2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED D. BLOUNT, SR., DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-025

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Alfred D. Blount, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Alfred D. Blount, Jr., on the 3rd day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 12, 19, 26, 2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-056

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

RAYMOND PARNELL, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of October, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHARLENE KELLY PARNELL Executrix of the Estate of

RAYMOND PARNELL, Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News April 19, 26, and May 3, 2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-016

IN THE MATTER OF

THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DANIEL D. POWELL, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF CO-EXECUTORS

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2024 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JEANNE R. POWELL Co-Executor of the Estate of DANIEL D. POWELL, Deceased

JAMES F. VANDEE Co-Executor of the Estate of DANIEL D. POWELL, Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Co-Executors

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News April 19, 26, and May 3, 2024

STORAGE SALE

Chatom Mini Storage

Notice of Lien Sale at online auction to highest bidder at 17745 Jordan Street, Chatom, AL 36518

Ending on 05/07/2024 @ 9:00 AM online on storagetreasures.com

Specific contents of the unit are unknown and will be visible at the time of sale.

Chatom Mini Storage

Christy McCully Unit 52

Washington County News April 19, 26, 2024

DELINQUENT TAX NOTICE

DELINQUENT TAX NOTICE FOR YEAR 2023

Under and by virtue of a decree of the tax court in said court, made and rendered on the 1st day of April, 2024, I, the undersigned, Revenue Commissioner of Washington County on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse doors of Washington County, Alabama within legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, assessed to the following person, owner unknown, or as many of the same or maybe necessary for the payment of taxes, fees, and costs, together with interest, as shown opposite or under each parcel found herein described, to wit:

BEASLEY, RONALD & DANYALE

Account 1267

PARCEL 07-04-17-0-000-001.006-00

S/T/R-17/07N/04W

BEG NE COR SEC 17; TH S 295; W 295.3; N 295; E 295.3 TO POB MH,UTIL

Tax & Costs 153.82

BOYKIN, ROOSEVELT & MATTIE L.

Account 10081

PARCEL 13-05-27-0-000-001.003-00

S/T/R-27/06N/01E

COM INT NL POWELL-RICHARDSON RD. & EL NE/4; TH 125 (S); TH W 445 (S) TO POB; TH W 210 ; S 210 ; E 210 ; N 210 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 81.91

BRADLEY, GEORGE J

Account 1211

PARCEL 07-02-09-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-09/07N/04W

SW COR N/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF SEC 9; TH E 275’ TO POB; TH CONT E 278’ TO N ROW OF RD; TH NELY ALG ROW 160’ TH N 227’ TH W 681’ TH S 155’ TH E 275’ TH S 158’ TO POB. L&E RD ROW. RES,GARA,UTIL

Tax & Costs 585.97

CARPENTER, RICHARD ADAM

Account 25292

PARCEL 16-02-04-0-000-023.000-00

S/T/R-04/06N/03W

BEG SE COR SW/4-NE/4; TH N 332; W 338; S 332 TO SL NE/4; E 338 TO POB RES,BARN

Tax & Costs 234.95

COPELAND, GRADY RANDALL

Account 1668

PARCEL 31-02-10-0-000-004.003-00

S/T/R-10/04N/04W

BEG NE COR SW/4-SW/4 SEC 10; TH S 13330; TH W 500; TH N 860; TH E 290; TH N 460; TH E 200 TO POB

Tax & Costs 143.87

DAUGHERTY, JORDAN & CHRISTINA

Account 22816

PARCEL 13-03-13-0-000-001.001-00

S/T/R-13/06N/01E

COM NE COR NE/4; TH S 400 TO R/W ST STEPHENS-PRESTWICK RD; NWLY 210 ALG R/W TO POB; TH CONT NWLY 200 ; NELY 184 ; S 171 ; SWLY 78 TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 133.71

EVANS, ANTHONY CHAD & CHRISTI JOY

Account 2391

PARCEL 37-08-34-0-000-010.001-00

S/T/R-34/03N/01W BEG NE COR OF NW/4-SE/4 OF SEC 34; TH S 210; TH W 476; TH NWLY 226; TH E 552 TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 889.97

FLYNN, WILLIAM DAVID

Account 25436

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM INT NL HWY 35 & EL SE/4; TH SWLY 470’ TO POB; TH SWLY 210’; N 210’; NELY 210’; S 210’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 249.32

GIBBS, ANTHONY D

Account 2705

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-002.000-00

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

LT#2; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY & OLIVIA GIBBS.

Tax & Costs 121.75

GIBBS, ANTHONY D.

Account 19747

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-003.000-00

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

1 AC OUT OF LT#3; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY &

OLIVIA GIBBS

RES,POOL,UTIL

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-003.000-01

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

LT#3; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY & OLIVIA GIBBS L/E 1 AC WITH HOUSE AND POOL.

Tax & Costs 1115.69

HALL, JACINTA

Account 3053

PARCEL 37-02-04-0-000-036.000-00

S/T/R-04/03N/01W

BEG. SW COR. SW/4; TH. E 420’; N 670’ TO S.L. HWY 35; W 420 TO W.L. SW/4; S TO P.O.B. L & E HWY R/W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-003.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

0.9AC(C) ALL THAT PART N/2-N/2-NW/4-NW/4 LYING W OF

GRAVEL RD. IN NW/4-NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

7.8AC BEG AT NW COR SEC 9; TH S 250’ TO POB; TH CONT S

800’; TH NELY 830’ TO ROW OF GRAVEL RD.; TH NWLY ALG RD.

295’ TO S LN OF N/2-N/2-NW/4-NW/4; TH W 340’ BACK TO POB. IN NW/4 OF NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

BEG SE COR SE/4; TH N TO S R/W HWY #35; SWLY ALG R/W TO WL E/2-SE/4-SE/4; S TO SL SE/4; E TO POB.

Tax & Costs 324.02

HOBBS, JOHN ALDEN & ELIZABETH HOWARD

Account 24896

PARCEL 04-09-30-0-000-012.000-00

S/T/R-30/08N/04W NE/4-NE/4-SW/4 L & E HWY 3 R/W RES,BARN

Tax & Costs 967.28

HOLCOMBE, WOODROW & OLA MAE

Account 12451

PARCEL 16-08-27-1-000-049.000-00

S/T/R-27/06N/03W

PT LT #6; BEG NE COR LT#6; TH NWLY 100; S 205;

E 100 TO E L NE/4; N 190 TO POB. CHATOM AL

PARCEL 16-08-27-3-000-005.021-00

S/T/R-27/06N/03W

COM SE COR SW/4; TH E 1370 ; TH N 295 ; E 395 ;

TH NELY 331(D)-430 (S); TH W 395 ; TH SWLY 331 (D)-430 (S) TO POB. IN S/2 SW/4 RES

Tax & Costs 121.78

HUNTER, BOBI JO

Account 20857

PARCEL 42-01-11-0-000-002.006-00

S/T/R-11/02N/03W N/2-E/2-E/2 NE/4-NW/4 OF SEC 11 MH,MHHK,MH S

Tax & Costs 149.20

JAMES, LARRY E & DOUGLAS W.

Account 18583

PARCEL 06-06-24-0-000-003.002-00

S/T/R-24/07N/05W COM. SE COR NW/4-NE/4; TH W 94 TO POB; TH W 94.3; N 660; E 94.3 ; S 660 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 51.39

JOHNSON, ROY L.

Account 3880

PARCEL 37-01-01-0-000-023.007-00

S/T/R=01/03N/01W

COM INT EL SE.4 & EL HWY 43; TH N 400’ TO POB. TH N 161.1; W 333’ TO NE MARG OF HWY 43; SELY 175’; E 264’(D)-240’(S) TO P.O.B.

Tax & Costs 356.05

KENYON, TAMEKA WOODROW

Account 25538

PARCEL 34-01-02-0-200-026.000-00

S/T/R-02/03N/04W

PT LT’S 1 & 3; BLK 88 TOWN OF VINEGAR BEND; BEG 207.3 N OF SE COR LT 3 BLK 88; TH W 215; N 217.8; E 220; S 217.8 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 304.68

KITTRELL, WILLIAM B.

Account 12820

PARCEL 04-06-13-0-000-017.008-00

S/T/R-13/08N/04W

BEG SE COR SE/4-NW/4 SEC 13; TH N 210; TH W 210; TH

S 210; TH E 210 TO POB SPLIT FROM PARCEL 17.02

Tax & Costs 56.30

LOCKHART, JOHN L

Account 14906

PARCEL 03-04-19-0-000-001.002-00

S/T/R-19/08N/03W

COM SE COR NW/4; TH N 866 ; W 1010 ; S 86 TO POB; TH E 210; S 210 ; W 210 ; N 210 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 83.85

MADISON, GAITHER,MARIE & GENEVA DAVIS

Account 13575

PARCEL 27-09-37-0-000-003.005-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E

COM NE COR OF NW/4-NW/4 SEC 37, TH W 420’ TO P.O.B. TH S 690; E 110; S 660 TO N MARG OF CIBA-GEIGY RD. W 340; N 660; W 220; N 690; E 440 TO P.O.B.

Tax & Costs 147.05

MARKS, JESSICA LYNN

Account 22847

PARCEL 14-01-02-0-000-018.002-00

S/T/R-02/06N/01W

COM SE COR OF SEC 2; TH N 282 TO POB; TH CONT N 153; TH W 254; TH SWLY 377; TH W 286 TO E ROW OF RD; TH SLY ALG ROW 86; TH E 882 TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 386.04

MICHALSKI, ZACHARY PAUL

Account 24705

PARCEL 43-06-23-0-000-003.001-00

S/T/R-23/02N/04W ALL NW/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 115.48

MILLER, SARAH M

Account 14013

PARCEL 03-09-29-2-000-049.000-02

S/T/R-29/08N/03W

BEG SE COR SW/4 NW/4; W 855’; N 489’; E 150’; S 384’; E 705’ TO EL SW/4 NW/4; S 105’ TO POB. MILLRY, AL

Tax & Costs 58.06

MOSLEY, KENDALL I & BRITANY K.

Account 4942

PARCEL 05-06-24-0-000-006.012-00

S/T/R-24/08N/05W

BEG 1448.66’ W OF SE COR NE/4 SE/4 SEC 24 T8N R5W; TH N 759’; TH W 209’; TH SELY 769’; TH E 136’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 400.14

READY, JOSHUA KYLE & JAMIE K.

Account 25149

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-050.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W

LT #15; RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 15,16,53,54,55,56

OF THE FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-051.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W LOT #14; FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK

Tax & Costs 60.89

REED, EDNA & NOLA V REED

Account 14953

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.002-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

COM SE COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 05; TH W 412.1’ TO P.O.B. TH W 187.5; N 238.9’ TO S MARG OF HWY #5; ELY ALG SAID RD 187.9; S 224.9; TO P.O.B.` MH

Tax & Costs 151.61

REED, JOEY C.

Account 25036

PARCEL 28-08-34-0-000-028.001-00

S/T/R-34/04N/01W BEG 655 E OF NW COR OF SW/4-NW/4; TH CONT E 210;

S 210; W 210; N 210 TO P.O.B. LESS RD R/W RES

Tax & Costs 256.60

RICHARDSON, SARA

Account 23046

PARCEL 27-09-37-3-000-026.000-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E LT#3; LAKEVIEW PARK UNIT 3 RES

PARCEL 29-06-14-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-14/04N/02W SE/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 501.58

RIVERS, CHARLOTTE

Account 22793

PARCEL 37-04-18-0-000-016.010-00

S/T/R-18/03N/01W BEG 210’ S OF NW COR SE/4-SE/4; TH CONT S 120; E 363;

N 120; W 363 TO POB

Tax & Costs 53.15

RIVERS, MARILYN ELAINE ETAL

Account 3194

PARCEL 37-02-03-0-000-027.008-00

S/T/R-03/03N/01W

COM INT S R/W HWY 35 & WL SE/4-NW/4; TH NELY ALG R/W 355’ TO POB; TH CONT AL R/W 25.3; S 384.7 TO POB

MH,MHHK

Tax & Costs 125.77

ROSS, EVERETT W & MARGARET A

Account 16122

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-042.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W LOT #26; FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK RES

Tax & Costs 207.25

SIMPSON, STEVE D

Account 16967

PARCEL 36-08-33-0-000-006.000-00

S/T/R-33/03N/02W

PT LT #21; BEG NW COR LT#21; TH E 130; S 198; W 98; NWLY 200 TO POB.

PARCEL 36-08-33-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-33/03N/02W S/2 LT 21; CHARITY CHAPEL S/D RES,UTIL

Tax & Costs 233.96

SNOW, MERL T. & MARLINA F.

Account 23786

PARCEL 29-08-34-0-000-002.000-00

S/T/R-34/04N/02W E/2-NE/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 142.95

STEINER, ANTONIA KAREN &

Account 21799

PARCEL 24-04-33-0-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-33/05N/01E COM. INT. NL ST. STEPHENS MERIDIAN-MONGER ROAD & WL SOUTHERN RAILWAY; TH SWLY 608’ TO POB; TH. N 210; SWLY 210; S 210’ TO NL RD; NELY 210’ TO POB

Tax & Costs 59.03

SULLIVAN, DEBRA G.

Account 25362

PARCEL 42-02-10-0-000-004.013-00

S/T/R-10/02N/03W LT 17 REVISED HUNTER FIELD ESTATE AS SHOWN ON

THE CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT IN MAP BOOK 6 PAGE 50 IN THE OFFICE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY

UTIL,MHHK,3 MH,MH S

Tax & Costs 646.83

TARUMA, LLC

Account 24586

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W

BEG NW COR OF SW/4-SE/4 OF SEC 1; TH E 1340; TH S 1303; TH W 956; TH N 804; TH W 135; TH N 363; TH W 240; TH N 153 TO POB BARN,BARN,4 SHED,2 WARD,BARN

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.002-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W COM SE COR OF SEC 1; TH N 1306; TH W 2254 TO POB; TH CONT W 417; TH N 313; TH E 417; TH S 313 TO POB

Tax & Costs 1453.20

THOMPSON, JOSEPH W JR.

Account 16626

PARCEL 08-08-34-0-000-010.000-00

S/T/R-34/07N/03W

BEG. NW COR. NW/4; TH E 610 ; S 615 TO N.L. YARBO ROAD; NWLY 560 TO E.L. ALABAMA TENNESSEE AND NORTHERN RAILROAD; NWLY 345 TO W.L. NW/4; N TO P.O.B.

PARCEL 16-04-20-0-000-015.000-00

S/T/R-20/06N/03W SE/4-SE/4 MH,BARN,BARN

PARCEL 16-06-23-4-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-23/06N/03W LT#18; NORTH HIGHLAND S/D. RES

Tax & Costs 781.82

TRUJILLO, BECKY JO

Account 20330

PARCEL 23-01-01-0-000-036.000-00

S/T/R-01/05N/01W PT FRAC C; COM INT S L TARVER ROAD & WL SEC 37; TH SWLY 210 TO POB; TH SWLY 210 ; NELY 210 ; NELY 210 TO POB MH,GARA

Tax & Costs 223.75

WEAVER, JOSEPH & GAIL

Account 8445

PARCEL 37-02-04-0-000-034.008-00

S/T/R-04/03N/01W

COM NW COR NW/4 SW/4; TH S 263 ; TH E TO WL OF PAVED PUBLIC RD KNOWN AS LUKE RD TO POB; TH W 210 ; TH N 210 ; TH E TO LUKE RD; TH SWLY ALG RD TO POB.

Tax & Costs 62.44

WEAVER, TOMMY

Account 22918

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.016-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM NE COR SW/4; TH W 827; S 1696 W 84 TO POB; TH S 251;NWLY 156 WLY 57; N 216; E246 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 186.91

WEAVER, TOMMY

Account 25513

PARCEL 28-08-34-0-000-010.005-00

S/T/R-34/04N/01W BEG 762.5 E OF SW COR NW/4-NW/4; TH CONT E 100; N 217.4 ; W 100 ; S 217.4 TO POB

Tax & Costs 60.02

WEAVER, TOMMY O’NEAL

Account 8772

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.019-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM NE COR SW/4; TH W 1158; S 1696 TO POB TH W 60; N 128; E 291; SELY 162; W 331 TO POB

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.034-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

COM SW COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 5; TH N 1000 TO POB; TH E 190; TH N 232; TH W 185; TH S 232 TO POB

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.035-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

BEG 1158.2 W & 1696’SOF NE COR SW/4 SEC 5; TH W 250’; TH S 183.73’; TH SELY 57.20; TH SELY

34.96; TH NELY 176.82; TH N 216.04 TO POB.

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.042-00

S/T/R-35/03N/01W

COM SW COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 5; TH N 1220 TO POB;

TH CONT N 232; TH E 185; TH S 232; TH W 185 TO POB

Tax & Costs 158.62

WEAVER, VANESSA

Account 8509

PARCEL 28-07-26-0-000-002.001-00

S/T/R-26/04N/01W

SPLIT FROM PARCEL 2 BEG SW COR SE/4-SW/4;

TH E 325; TH N 150; TH NWLY 329; TH S 201.5

TO POB.

Tax & Costs 68.76

Washington County News April 19, 2024