WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 03-31-2023 CLICK HERE

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

HVAC IMPROVEMENTS TO FRUITDALE HIGH SCHOOL,

MILLRY HIGH SCHOOL & WASHINGTON COUNTY

HIGH SCHOOL GYMS FOR THE

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 22-177

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Tuesday, April 4, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference shall be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 10:00 AM Central Time, at on site at Fruitdale High School.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News March 17, 24, 31, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd , Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News 03/24/2023, 03/31/2023, 04/07/2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-015

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

NORMAN E. LATHAN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Norman E. Lathan, deceased, having been granted to Ella Mae Lathan on the 6th day of March, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County New March 17, 24, 31, 2023

Adoption

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. AD 2023-003

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JOSHUA WILL REESE and LATRECIA MARIE REESE

IN: THE MATTER OF ADOPTION OF: Baby Boy Stephens (aka JRR)

Notice to any Known, Unknown or Undisclosed Parent of: Baby Boy Stephens (aka JRR) you will take notice that a petition for the adoption of Baby Boy Stephens, a Minor born to Brittany Chante Stephens on January 7, 2023 was filed on February 10, 2023 in the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, alleging that the current address of, Anthony Williams, is unknown or has not been correctly disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said possible unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of Natural Father.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Candace B. Peeples, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Washington County Courthouse, Chatom, Alabama.

Done this the 10th day of February, 2023.

Candace B. Peeples, (BRA111)

Peeples Family Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

Historic A.B. Loveman House

2956 Rhodes Circle South

Birmingham, AL 35205

(205) 403-5577

Washington County News March 17, 24, 31, and April 7, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-016

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY B. VANN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Betty B. Vann, deceased, having been granted to Sherri Jordan on the 13th day of March, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 17, 24, 31, 2023