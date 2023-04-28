WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 04-28-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Washington County Water Authority will accept sealed bids on a 2021 Chevrolet Spark 4 door silver in color, mileage 15,359. Drop all bids at the Water Authority. Bids will be opened on May 22 at 3 p.m. The board has the right to reject all bids.

Washington County News April 21, 28 and May 5, 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 09/10/2010, by JEREMY S. COPELAND, UNMARRIED, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MAGNOLIA MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 433, Page 299 on 09/13/2010, and subsequently assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama on 12/02/2019 in MISC Book 204, Page 214, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 05/30/2023.

COMMENCING AT A 2 INCH IRON FOUND SITUATED AT THE NE CORNER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN WEST FOR 345.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH FOR 367.01 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD SITUATED ON THE WEST LINE OF A 30 FT. COUNTY MAINTAINED PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AROUND A NON-RADIAL CURVE TO THE LEFT ALONG SAID ROAD WITH CHORDS AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 27 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST FOR 41.79 FEET; SOUTH 18 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 13 SECONDS WEST FOR 42.18 FEET; SOUTH 11 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST FOR 50.30 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 06 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID ROAD FOR 167.25 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 193.79 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 39 MINUTES WEST ALONG A FENCE FOR 211.68 FEET TO A 6 INCH LIGHTWOOD POST FOUND SITUATED AT THE NE CORNER OF THE ARD PROPERTY; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID ARD PROPERTY FOR 66.49 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN NORTH 28 DEGREES 39 MINUTES EAST FOR 167.11 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 63 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST FOR 76.70 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 79 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST ALONG A FENCE FOR 176.93 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Washington County News 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023 and 5/5/2023.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ROBERT P. FISCHER AND LINDA J. FISCHER, HUSBAND AND WIFE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC, on the 10th day of August, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, on August 18, 2017, in Deed/Mortgage Book 504, Page 194, Washington County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned loanDepot.com, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, RUN EAST 138.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN SOUTH 314.0 FEET TO THE MARGIN OF WASHINGTON COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 11; THENCE SOUTH 62 DEGREES 12 MINUTES EAST 463.0 FEET; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID MARGIN ON A CURVE 71.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 388.0 FEET TO THE QUARTER LINE, THENCE WEST 521.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 4.2 ACRES, ALL IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, LESS AND EXCEPT ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND MINERAL RIGHTS, THE SAME HAVING BEEN RESERVED BY PRIOR OWNERS.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, STATE OF ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1434 NATHAN JORDAN ROAD, CHATOM, AL 36518.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

loanDepot.com, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. LDP-23-01393-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Washington County News 04/21/2023, 04/28/2023, 05/05/2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

A Petition for Administration under the Presumption of Death of Molly R. Ezell, having been filed by Ellen Berry Pratt, as Conservator, notice is hereby given that on the day of May 30, 2023, at 11:00 o’clock, a.m., a hearing is to be held in the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, to take such evidence of the death or continued life of Molly R. Ezell.

Kenneth Aycock

Attorney for the Petitioner

KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Ave.

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, and May 5, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC22-105

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANE LOUISE RAWLS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Co-Executrixes of the Will of JANE LOUISE RAWLS, deceased, having been granted to JO ROXANNA RAWLS CARPENTER and TRACEY JANE RAWLS CARPENTER on the 4th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Atty: Jessica L. Welch

Johnstone Adams LLC

PO BOX 1988

Mobile, AL 36633

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-020

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF CYNTHIA LASSITER BOGGS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Cynthia Lassiter Boggs, deceased, having been granted to William Boggs on the 5th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-022

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARION WILLIAM SEALS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Marion William Seals, deceased, having been granted to Norma Garner Seals on the 4th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-021

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED MICHAEL JORDAN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Fred Michael Jordan, deceased, having been granted to Robert L. Jordan on the 4th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

EARNESTINE GILLEY CARPENTER, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC23-019

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Earnestine Gilley Carpenter, deceased, having been granted to Misty C. Napper on the 4th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 14, 21, 28, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ARTHUR FRAZIER DICKINSON, deceased

CASE NO. PC23-011

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of April, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERNON LEE DICKINSON Executor of the Estate of

Arthur Frazier Dickinson. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News April 28 and May 5, 12, 2023

LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH HOWARD, Deceased.

PC-23-17

Letters of Testamentary of the estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased, having been granted to JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH, on the 14th day of April 2023 by the Honorable NICK WILLIAMS, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH,

Executrix of the Estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased.

Martin R. Pearson

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Attorney for Executrix

Washington County News April 28, and May 5, 12, 2023

DELINQUENT TAX NOTICE

TAX SALE FOR YEAR 2022

Under and by virtue of a decree of the tax court in said court, made and rendered on the 3rd day of April, 2023, I, the undersigned, Revenue Commissioner of Washington County on Friday, May 5th, 2023, will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse doors of Washington County, Alabama within legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, assessed to the following person, owner unknown, or as many of the same or maybe necessary for the payment of taxes, fees, and costs, together with interest, as shown opposite or under each parcel found herein described, to wit:

_________________________________

BRADLEY, GEORGE J

Account 1211

PARCEL 07-02-09-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-09/07N/04W SW COR N/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF SEC 9; TH E 275’ TO POB; TH CONT E 278’ TO N ROW OF RD; TH NELY ALG ROW 160’ TH N 227’ TH W 681’ TH S 155’ TH E 275’ TH S 158’ TO POB. L&E RD ROW. RES,GARA,UTIL

Tax & Costs 514.82

_________________________________

BRELAND, JAMES CALEB

Account 1230

PARCEL 34-09-31-0-000-005.001-00

S/T/R-31/03N/04W COM 105 N OF SE COR NW/4-NW/4 SEC 31; TH W 420 TO POB; TH N 555; TH W 242; TH S 555; TH E 242 TO POB RES,2 CARP

PARCEL 34-09-31-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-31/03N/04W BEG SW COR NW/4-NW/4; TH E 488’; N 125’(S); W 505’(S) TO WL NW/4; S 125’(S) TO POB L&E 30’ RD.

PARCEL 34-09-31-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-31/03N/04W

COM SW COR NW/4-NW/4; TH E 488’(S) TO POB; TH E 418’; N 100’(S); W 418’; S 100’(S) TO POB. RES

Tax & Costs 368.67

CORZINE, YONG SUK WILSON

Account 10436

PARCEL 13-01-03-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-03/06N/01E

PT LT #9; COM INT EL PALMER DRIVE & NL SEC; TH NELY 135 TO POB; TH NELY 105 ; SELY 420 ; SWLY 105 ; NWLY 430 TO POB

Tax & Costs 69.01

_________________________________

DEARMON, RONNIE (LIFE EST LORINE DEARMON

Account 11252

PARCEL 07-02-09-0-000-020.002-00

S/T/R-09/07N/04W

SPLIT FROM PAR. 20; BEG NW COR W/2-NE/4-SE/4- NE/4; TH S 105 TO NL HWY 11; TH RUN NELY ALG

NL HWY TO EL OF W/2-NE/4-SE/4- NE/4; TH N 30; TH W 335 TO POB. RES

Tax & Costs 85.59

_________________________________

DUEITT, TIMOTHY

Account 24050

PARCEL 38-05-48-3-000-045.000-00

S/T/R-48/03N/01E

SITE NO.31 OF CATER AND JENKINS RECREATIONAL PARK MH,MH S

Tax & Costs 96.61

_________________________________

DUNN, TED ANCLE (LIFE EST.

Account 11772

PARCEL 39-03-09-1-000-015.000-00

S/T/R-09/02N/01E LT #9 & PT LT #10; BEG NE COR LOT 9; TH SWLY 70’; SELY 140’; NELY 70’; NWLY 140’ TO POB WEST HIGHLANDS ADD RES

Tax & Costs 93.50

_________________________________

FAITH, H.M. & PATRICIA G.

Account 2464

PARCEL 35-01-02-0-000-002.003-00

S/T/R-02/03N/03W

40 AC (c) BEG SW COR SEC 2; TH N

2278’; TH E 1532’; TH SWLY 2750’ TO

POB. IN S2 T3N R3W

PARCEL 35-01-02-0-000-002.005-00

S/T/R-02/03N/03W

80 AC (c) SPLIT FROM PARCEL 2.03

NW/4 NW/4; & BEG SW COR NW/4 NW/4;

TH E 2652’; TH SWLY 870.07’; TH W

2165.71’; TO W BOUNDARY SEC 2; TH

N 723.3’ TO POB. IN NW/4 S2 T3N R3W

PARCEL 35-01-02-0-000-002.006-00

40 AC (c) SPLIT FROM PARCEL 2.03

BEG SW COR SEC 2; TH N 2278’ TO

POB; TH CONT N 942.5’; TH E 2165’;

TH SWLY 1133’; TH W 1532’ TO POB.

IN S2 T3N R3W

PARCEL 35-02-03-0-000-001.001-00

S/T/R-03/03N/03W

80 AC(C) SPLIT FROM PARCEL 1

THE N/2 NE/4

Tax & Costs 1392.36

_________________________________

GILES, TANNER LANE

Account 22702

PARCEL 05-01-01-0-000-008.006-00

S/T/R-01/08N/05W

COM SW COR OF SW/4-NE/4 SEC 1; TH N 900; E 691 TO POB; TH N 270(D) 350(S) TO S MARGIN OF HWY 34; TH ELY TO SAID HWY 298 (D) 250 (S); S 309.4; W 293 (D) 240 (S) TO POB.

Tax & Costs 61.56

_________________________________

HALL, JACINTA

Account 3053

PARCEL 37-02-04-0-000-036.000-00

S/T/R-04/03N/01W

BEG. SW COR. SW/4; TH. E 420’; N 670’

TO S.L. HWY 35; W 420 TO W.L. SW/4; S

TO P.O.B. L & E HWY R/W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-003.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

0.9AC(C) ALL THAT PART N/2-N/2-NW/4-

NW/4 LYING W OF GRAVEL RD. IN NW/4-

NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

7.8AC BEG AT NW COR SEC 9; TH S 250’

TO POB; TH CONT S 800’; TH NELY 830’

TO ROW OF GRAVEL RD.; TH NWLY ALG RD. 295’ TO S LN OF N/2-N/2-NW/4-NW/4; TH W 340’ BACK TO POB. IN NW/4 OF NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

BEG SE COR SE/4; TH N TO S R/W HWY

#35; SWLY ALG R/W TO WL E/2-SE/4-

SE/4; S TO SL SE/4; E TO POB.

Tax & Costs 320.51

_________________________________

HEATH, BARBARA & ETALS

Account 19901

PARCEL 40-03-08-0-000-003.007-00

S/T/R-08/02N/01W

COM SW COR OF SEC 8; TH N 2834’ TO POB; TH E 1342.5’; N 100’ W 1341.2’; S 100’ TO POB. LESS RD R/W

Tax & Costs 76.37

_________________________________

HENSON, VINCENT WADE

Account 12493

PARCEL 29-01-12-0-000-008.000-00

S/T/R-12/04N/02W

BEG SE COR NE/4-SW/4; TH N 290.4;

W 225; S 290.4 TO SL NE/4-SW/4; E

225 TO POB

Tax & Costs 57.52

_________________________________

HINSON, CLAUDIA MAE

Account 3520

PARCEL 32-06-24-0-000-003.001-00

S/T/R-24/04N/05W

BEG 877.4’ N OF SE COR NE/4-SW/4;

TH CONT N 373.6’; W 322’ TO ALA-MISS

STATE LINE; S 377.4’; E 306’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 210.76

JENKINS, JAMES ODELL

Account 24077

PARCEL 03-04-20-0-000-001.000-00

S/T/R-20/08N/03W

ALL NE/4 L & E BEG SE COR NE/4; TH N

390 ; W 300 ; S 390 ; TO SL NE/4; E

TO POB. L & E HWY R/W

PARCEL 03-04-20-4-000-001.000-00

S/T/R-20/08N/03W

ALL N/2-NW/4-SE/4 L&E HWY R/W

PARCEL 03-05-16-0-000-015.000-00

S/T/R-16/08N/03W

TH SW/4 SEC 16 L&E 22.5 AC

PARCEL 03-05-16-0-000-015.002-00

S/T/R-16/08N/03W

BEG NE COR OF SE/4 OF SW/4; TH W

7234.4’; TH S 1344.6’ TO SEC LINE;

TH E ALG SEC LINE FOR 734.4’; TH

N 1334.6’ TO POB. UTIL

PARCEL 03-05-21-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-21/08N/03W

BEG NW COR OF NW/4-NE/4 OF SEC 21;

TH S 1318’; TH E 472’ TO W ROW OF

RD; TH NLY 1351’; TH S 375’; TH W 375’; TH N 375’; TH S 150’ TO POB; TH SE COR OF NW/4-NE/4 OF SEC 21; TH W 624; TH NELY 380’; TH NWLY 210’ TO E ROW; TH CONT NLY 305’; TH SELY 584’; TH NWLY 235’; TH CONT NWLY 235’; TH NLY 75’; TH NWLY 297’ TO RD ROW CONT NWLY 332’; TH E 775’; TH S 1318’ TO POB.

PARCEL 03-05-21-0-000-006.000-00

S/T/R-21/08N/03W

NE/4 NW/4

PARCEL 03-05-21-0-000-008.000-00

S/T/R-21/08N/03W

ALL SW/4-NW/4 L & E HWY R/W

PARCEL 03-05-21-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-21/08N/03W

COM NW COR SE/4 NW/4; TH E 520

TO POB; TH S 615 ; E 600 TO W

MARGIN R/W OF MILLRY & BLADON

SPRINGS PUBLIC RD; TH NELY ALG W

MARGIN OF SAID RD TO NL OF SW/4

NE/4; TH W 1300 TO POB

Tax & Costs 977.88

_________________________________

KIRKLAND, PATRICK E.

Account 19845

PARCEL 05-07-26-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-26/08N/05W

SE/4-SE/4-SE/4

PARCEL 05-07-35-0-000-001.000-00

S/T/R-35/08N/05W

BEG NE COR OF SEC 35; TH S 683; TH

W 1320; TH S 653; TH W 1800; TH NLY

683; TH E 1320; TH N 660; TH E 1855

TO POB RES

PARCEL 05-07-36-0-000-006.007-00

S/T/R-36/08N/05W

COM AT SW COR NW/4; TH E 20 TO W/L

BUCKATUNNA-AQUILLA D; TH NELY ALG

W/L OF SAID RD. 1000 TO POB; TH W

260 TO W/L SEC 36 TH N 20; TH E 270;

TH SWLY ALG 20 TO POB.

PARCEL 06-01-11-0-000-002.001-00

S/T/R-11/07N/05W

BEG INT OF EL NW/4 NE/4 & EL HWY 36;

TH S 270; W 200 TO EL HWY 36; NELY

ALG R/W 340 TO POB MH,GARA

Tax & Costs 1015.38

_________________________________

KIRKLAND, PATRICK EUGENE, II

Account 21742

PARCEL 05-07-35-0-000-001.003-00

S/T/R-35/08N/05W

COM NE COR OF SEC 35; TH S 683 TO POB; TH S 1320; TH W 1320; TH N 1320; TH E 1320 TO POB

Tax & Costs 116.93

_________________________________

KNIGHT, RODGER D.

Account 4027

PARCEL 43-06-23-0-000-001.000-00

S/T/R-23/02N/04W SW/4

Tax & Costs 320.76

_________________________________

LAFFERTY, JOHN WALTON

Account 13447

PARCEL 05-01-11-0-000-005.000-00

S/T/R-11/08N/05W

NW/4 SE/4 L & E 1.3 AC OUT OF E/2 NE/4

NW/4 SE/4 RES,MHHK,2 CARP,GARA,MH,MH S

Tax & Costs 1073.06

_________________________________

LEDBETTER, MARVIN A. JR

Account 23487

PARCEL 35-04-18-0-200-010.000-00

S/T/R-18/03N/03W

PT BLK 1; BEG NE COR BLK 1; TH W 271 TO EL MAGNOLIA ST.; S 245; E 290 TO WL HWY 45 TO POB. RETS

Tax & Costs 1421.89

_________________________________

LOCKHART, JOHN L

Account 14906

PARCEL 03-04-19-0-000-001.002-00

S/T/R-19/08N/03W

COM SE COR NW/4; TH N 866; W 1010;

S 86 TO POB; TH E 210; S 210; W

210; N 210 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 80.93

_________________________________

MADISON, GAITHER,MARIE & GENEVA DAVIS

Account 13575

PARCEL 27-09-37-0-000-003.005-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E

COM NE COR OF NW/4-NW/4 SEC 37, TH

W 420’ TO P.O.B. TH S 690; E 110; S

660 TO N MARG OF CIBA-GEIGY RD. W

340; N 660; W 220; N 690; E 440 TO P.O.B.

Tax & Costs 145.40

_________________________________

MICHALSKI, ZACHARY PAUL

Account 24705

PARCEL 43-06-23-0-000-003.001-00

S/T/R-23/02N/04W ALL NW/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 113.36

_________________________________

MILLIGAN, IAN KENNETH

Account 24370

PARCEL 36-06-24-0-000-006.002-00

S/T/R-24/03N/02W

NE COR OF NE/4-NW/4 SEC 24 T3N R2W;

TH W 959; TH S 102 TO S ROW OF WASH-

INGTON COUNTY HIGHWAY 4; TH CONT S 719; TH E 487; TH N 93; TH W 208; TH

N 208; TH E 208; TH N 257 TO S ROW OF

SAID RD; TH NELY 496 TO POB

Tax & Costs 116.68

_________________________________

PRAXAIR

Account 23433

PARCEL 38-04-46-0-000-004.001-00

S/T/R-46/03N/01E COM NW COR OF NW/4 OF GRANT SEC 46; TH S 30 TO POB; TH E 804; TH S 312;

TH W 804; TH N 312 TO POB L&E HWY ROW SHOP,PAVI,CANO,FENC,FENC

Tax & Costs 3389.88

PRINE, JOEL EUGENE

Account 6729

PARCEL 34-08-27-0-000-005.000-00

S/T/R-27/03N/04W COM SW COR OF W/2 OF NW/4-NW/4 SEC 27; TH N 535 TO POB; TH CONT N 265; TH E 652; TH S 265; TH W 652 TO POB

Tax & Costs 98.56

_________________________________

PURVIS, CHARLES E.

Account 15655

PARCEL 16-05-16-0-000-005.014-00

S/T/R-16/06N/03W BEG 900’ W OF SE COR NE/4-NE/4; TH SWLY 294’(D)-360’(S) TO E R/W UNNAMED RD; NELY ALG R/W 652’; S 495.8’ TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 87.26

REID, HELEN

Account 15308

PARCEL 41-03-05-0-000-027.008-00

S/T/R-05/02N/02W

0.90AC(C) BEG NW COR OF S/2 OF NE/4

OF NW/4 OF SEC 5; TH E 630’; TH S

309’; TH E 210’ TO POB; TH N 210’; TH E 187’; TH S 210’; TH W 187’ TO POB. IN S5 T2N R2W MH,MHHK

Tax & Costs 88.37

_________________________________

RICHARDSON, SARA

Account 23046

PARCEL 27-09-37-3-000-026.000-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E LT#3; LAKEVIEW PARK UNIT 3 RES

PARCEL 29-06-14-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-14/04N/02W SE/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 500.49

_________________________________

ROSS, TASSIE RAINWATER

Account 7136

PARCEL 21-07-35-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-35/05N/03W

BEG SE COR SW/4-NW/4 OF SEC 35; TH

N 386 TO S MAR OF FOUR POINTS RD;

TH SWLY ALG RD 122; TH SELY 354; TH

E 149 TO POB RES,CARP

Tax & Costs 263.06

_________________________________

STEINER, ANTONIA KAREN &

Account 21799

PARCEL 24-04-33-0-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-33/05N/01E COM. INT. NL ST. STEPHENS MERIDIAN-MONGER ROAD & WL SOUTHERN RAILWAY; TH SWLY 608’ TO POB; TH. N 210; SWLY 210; S 210’ TO NL RD; NELY 210’ TO POB

Tax & Costs 57.56

_________________________________

SULLIVAN, RALPH

Account 16424

PARCEL 37-09-29-0-000-010.001-00

S/T/R-29/03N/01W

BEG INT WL HWY 4 & WL NE/4-SE/4-

SW/4; TH NWLY 65’ TO EL UNNAMED

RD; SWLY 60’; E 100’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 115.05

_________________________________

TARUMA, LLC

Account 24586

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W

BEG NW COR OF SW/4-SE/4 OF SEC 1;

TH E 1340; TH S 1303; TH W 956; TH

N 804; TH W 135; TH N 363; TH W

240; TH N 153 TO POB BARN,BARN,4 SHED,2 WARD,BARN

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.002-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W COM SE COR OF SEC 1; TH N 1306; TH W 2254 TO POB; TH CONT W 417; TH N 313; TH E 417; TH S 313 TO POB

Tax & Costs 1450.91

_________________________________

TAYLOR, DOUGLAS SR

Account 8275

PARCEL 38-05-48-3-000-047.000-00

S/T/R-48/03N/01E SITE NO.20 OF CATER AND JENKINS RECREATIONAL PARK

MH,MHHK,MH S,UTIL

Tax & Costs 92.92

_________________________________

TURNER, CHARLES HENRY III

Account 8199

PARCEL 24-09-43-0-000-015.015-00

S/T/R-43/05N/01E

COM NW COR NW/4 NW/4; TH E 395’ TO

W ROW CO. RD. TH S 612’ TO P.O.B.;

TH SWLY 215’; TH E TO W ROW OF CO.

RD.; TH N 30’ TO P.O.B.

PARCEL 24-09-43-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-43/05N/01E COM. SW COR NW/4-NW/4; TH E 914’; RD W MARG OF CO RD; TH NWLY ALG SAID RD 632’ TO P.O.B.; TH CONT NWLY 208; W 211’; S 208’;E 211’ TO POB RES,MH

Tax & Costs 266.66

_________________________________

WADE, EDDIE & PATTERSON, LESLIE JR

Account 8681

PARCEL 40-02-03-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-03/02N/01W COM SW COR SW/4 NE/4; TH N 330’ TO POB; TH E 1050 TO N ROW L OF ABANDONED AT&N RR; TH NWLY 710; TH W 540; TH S 450 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 81.62

_________________________________

WARREN, CORA LEE

Account 2742

PARCEL 31-08-34-0-000-003.002-00

S/T/R-34/04N/04W ALL LT#24 N OF EPWORTH-VINEGAR BEND ROAD. SURVEY OF VINEGAR BEND LUMBER COMPANY L&E 1 AC OUT OF NE COR. MH,MHHK

Tax & Costs 155.08

_________________________________

WEAVER, ROBERT TIM & ELSIE E.

Account 17666

PARCEL 28-07-35-0-000-008.002-00

S/T/R-35/04N/01W COM @ NE COR OF SW/4-NW/4 SEC 35 T4N R1W; TH W 284 TO W ROW OF RD TO POB; TH CONT W 144; TH S 144 TO N ROW OF TOPTON RD; TH SELY ALG ROW 56 TO W ROW OF PAT CIRCLE; TH NELY 182 TO POB

Tax & Costs 58.47

_________________________________

WEAVER, VANESSA

Account 8509

PARCEL 28-07-26-0-000-002.001-00

S/T/R-26/04N/01W SPLIT FROM PARCEL 2 BEG SW COR SE/4-SW/4; TH E 325; TH N 150; TH NWLY 329; TH S 201.5 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 67.51

_________________________________

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

Account 23323

PARCEL 41-03-05-0-000-027.001-00

S/T/R-05/02N/02W BEG 420’ N OF SW COR NE/4-NW/4; TH E 210’; N 105’; W 210’; S 105’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 398.85

_________________________________

Washington County News April 26, 2023