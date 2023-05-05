WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 05-05-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Washington County Water Authority will accept sealed bids on a 2021 Chevrolet Spark 4 door silver in color, mileage 15,359. Drop all bids at the Water Authority. Bids will be opened on May 22 at 3 p.m. The board has the right to reject all bids.

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janie E Lankford And Raymond C Lankford , Wife And Husband to One Reverse Mortgage, LLC dated October 6, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on November 8, 2010, in Book 435, Page 251 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to CAG National Fund I LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 208, Page 329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama.

The undersigned, CAG National Fund I LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of June, 2023 the following property, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence East 268 feet; thence North 108 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence South 228 feet; thence East 182 feet; thence Noth 783 feet; thence West 346 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence West 314 feet; thence South 464 feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 1/2 acres more or less.

Also one acre described as beginning at the Southeast Corner of the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence North 209 feet; thence West 209 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence East 209 feet to the point of beginning.

Less and except all that portion of the above property conveyed to Paul Richardson and Margie Richardson by Deed recorded in Volume 161, Page 198.

Said property is commonly known as 615 Grady Hurst Rd, Chatom, AL 36518.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CAG NATIONAL FUND I LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03785AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 09/10/2010, by JEREMY S. COPELAND, UNMARRIED, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MAGNOLIA MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 433, Page 299 on 09/13/2010, and subsequently assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama on 12/02/2019 in MISC Book 204, Page 214, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 05/30/2023.

COMMENCING AT A 2 INCH IRON FOUND SITUATED AT THE NE CORNER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN WEST FOR 345.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH FOR 367.01 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD SITUATED ON THE WEST LINE OF A 30 FT. COUNTY MAINTAINED PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AROUND A NON-RADIAL CURVE TO THE LEFT ALONG SAID ROAD WITH CHORDS AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 27 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST FOR 41.79 FEET; SOUTH 18 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 13 SECONDS WEST FOR 42.18 FEET; SOUTH 11 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST FOR 50.30 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 06 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID ROAD FOR 167.25 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST FOR 193.79 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 39 MINUTES WEST ALONG A FENCE FOR 211.68 FEET TO A 6 INCH LIGHTWOOD POST FOUND SITUATED AT THE NE CORNER OF THE ARD PROPERTY; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 42 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID ARD PROPERTY FOR 66.49 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN NORTH 28 DEGREES 39 MINUTES EAST FOR 167.11 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 63 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST FOR 76.70 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH ROD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 79 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST ALONG A FENCE FOR 176.93 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

A Petition for Administration under the Presumption of Death of Molly R. Ezell, having been filed by Ellen Berry Pratt, as Conservator, notice is hereby given that on the day of May 30, 2023, at 11:00 o’clock, a.m., a hearing is to be held in the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, to take such evidence of the death or continued life of Molly R. Ezell.

Kenneth Aycock

Attorney for the Petitioner

KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Ave.

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BENJIE ANTHONY COVINGTON JR., DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the estate of Benjie Anthony Covington, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Benjie Anthony Covington, Sr., on the 25th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA REED, deceased

CASE NO. PC 21-071

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased, having been granted to Estella Williams, on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Estella Williams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased

Druhan Tyler, LLC

P.O. Box 1

Mobile, Alabama 36601

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ARTHUR FRAZIER DICKINSON, deceased

CASE NO. PC23-011

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of April, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERNON LEE DICKINSON Executor of the Estate of

Arthur Frazier Dickinson. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH HOWARD, Deceased.

PC-23-17

Letters of Testamentary of the estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased, having been granted to JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH, on the 14th day of April 2023 by the Honorable NICK WILLIAMS, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH,

Executrix of the Estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased.

Martin R. Pearson

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Attorney for Executrix

PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on May 15, 2023, at 6 PM at the Chatom Community Center. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public input on a proposed Formal Amendment #1 to the town’s CDBG Project #SM-CM-PF-21-010. Information presented at the meeting will include discussion of the current project along with the proposed changes which necessitate a formal amendment. Individuals wishing to attend the public hearing with special requirements or non-English speaking individuals should contact the Town of Chatom at 847-2580 at least 24 hours prior to the hearing.

Mayor Harold Crouch

