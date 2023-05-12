WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 05-10-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Washington County Water Authority will accept sealed bids on a 2021 Chevrolet Spark 4 door silver in color, mileage 15,359. Drop all bids at the Water Authority. Bids will be opened on May 22 at 3 p.m. The board has the right to reject all bids.

Washington County News April 21, 28 and May 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janie E Lankford And Raymond C Lankford , Wife And Husband to One Reverse Mortgage, LLC dated October 6, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on November 8, 2010, in Book 435, Page 251 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to CAG National Fund I LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 208, Page 329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama.

The undersigned, CAG National Fund I LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of June, 2023 the following property, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence East 268 feet; thence North 108 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence South 228 feet; thence East 182 feet; thence Noth 783 feet; thence West 346 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence West 314 feet; thence South 464 feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 1/2 acres more or less.

Also one acre described as beginning at the Southeast Corner of the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence North 209 feet; thence West 209 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence East 209 feet to the point of beginning.

Less and except all that portion of the above property conveyed to Paul Richardson and Margie Richardson by Deed recorded in Volume 161, Page 198.

Said property is commonly known as 615 Grady Hurst Rd, Chatom, AL 36518.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CAG NATIONAL FUND I LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03785AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Washington County News 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 ,05/19/2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd , Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News March 24, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 7, 2023, May 12, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BENJIE ANTHONY COVINGTON JR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Benjie Anthony Covington, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Benjie Anthony Covington, Sr., on the 25th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News May 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA REED, deceased

CASE NO. PC 21-071

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased, having been granted to Estella Williams, on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Estella Williams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased

Druhan Tyler, LLC

P.O. Box 1

Mobile, Alabama 36601

Washington County News May 5, 12, 19, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ARTHUR FRAZIER DICKINSON, deceased

CASE NO. PC23-011

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of April, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERNON LEE DICKINSON Executor of the Estate of

Arthur Frazier Dickinson. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News April 28 and May 5, 12, 2023

LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH HOWARD, Deceased.

PC-23-17

Letters of Testamentary of the estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased, having been granted to JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH, on the 14th day of April 2023 by the Honorable NICK WILLIAMS, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

JESSICA HOWARD SCARBROUGH,

Executrix of the Estate of KENNETH HOWARD, deceased.

Martin R. Pearson

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Attorney for Executrix

Washington County News April 28, and May 5, 12, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Contents in units (misc. household items) will be sold to recover rent and other charges at Chatom Mini Storage located in Chatom. Sale will be online May 24, 2023 at www.storageauctions.com.

Tenants last known address:

Unit 21

Teresa Philon

121 Redwood Dr

Silas, AL 36919

Unit 12

Maria G Pedraza

106 E 7th Ave

Linden, AL 36748

Unit 8

Ashton Shepherd

31644 Hwy 154

Coffieville, AL 36524

Washington County News May 12, 19, 2023

