WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 05-19-2023 CLICK HERE

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on June 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. at 1225 Young St., Mt Vernon, AL 36560, if not claimed.

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

1GCDT136468202929

Washington County News May 19, 2023 and May 26, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janie E Lankford And Raymond C Lankford , Wife And Husband to One Reverse Mortgage, LLC dated October 6, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on November 8, 2010, in Book 435, Page 251 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to CAG National Fund I LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 208, Page 329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama.

The undersigned, CAG National Fund I LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of June, 2023 the following property, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Southwest Corner of the NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence East 268 feet; thence North 108 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence South 228 feet; thence East 182 feet; thence Noth 783 feet; thence West 346 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence West 314 feet; thence South 464 feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 1/2 acres more or less.

Also one acre described as beginning at the Southeast Corner of the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section 32, Township 6 North, Range 2 West; thence North 209 feet; thence West 209 feet; thence South 209 feet; thence East 209 feet to the point of beginning.

Less and except all that portion of the above property conveyed to Paul Richardson and Margie Richardson by Deed recorded in Volume 161, Page 198.

Said property is commonly known as 615 Grady Hurst Rd, Chatom, AL 36518.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CAG NATIONAL FUND I LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03785AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Washington County News 05/05/2023, 05/12/2023 ,05/19/2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-023

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLEN EDWARD DOUGLAS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Glen Edward Douglas, deceased, having been granted to Cynthia Kaye Douglas on the 12th day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News May 19, 26 and June 2, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BENJIE ANTHONY COVINGTON JR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Benjie Anthony Covington, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Benjie Anthony Covington, Sr., on the 25th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News May 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA REED, deceased

CASE NO. PC 21-071

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased, having been granted to Estella Williams, on the 14th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Estella Williams, Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Reed, deceased

Druhan Tyler, LLC

P.O. Box 1

Mobile, Alabama 36601

Washington County News May 5, 12, 19, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Contents in units (misc. household items) will be sold to recover rent and other charges at Chatom Mini Storage located in Chatom. Sale will be online May 24, 2023 at www.storageauctions.com.

Tenants last known address:

Unit 21

Teresa Philon

121 Redwood Dr

Silas, AL 36919

Unit 12

Maria G Pedraza

106 E 7th Ave

Linden, AL 36748

Unit 8

Ashton Shepherd

31644 Hwy 154

Coffieville, AL 36524

Washington County News May 12, 19, 2023