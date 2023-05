WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 05-26-2023 CLICK HERE

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on June 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. at 1225 Young St., Mt Vernon, AL 36560, if not claimed.

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

1GCDT136468202929

BIDS

To anyone interested in bidding on the following items for the new municipal complex: Air and heating systems, electrical work, flooring, sheetrock finishing and painting; bid packages can be picked up at the Chatom Town Hall, 44 West Front Street, Chatom, AL 36518, during normal business hours. Beginning May 24th. There will be a pre-bid meeting on May 31, 2023 between the hours of 9-10 AM. At the Chatom Municipal Complex. All bids must be sealed and turned in no later than 3:00 P.M. June 7th, 2023 to the town clerk at the Chatom Municipal Complex. Everyone completing any type work on the new building must have a valid business license.

McIntosh Water & FPA

Seal bids will be accepted on 1990 410-C John Deere backhoe starting bid $3,000

2000 310-SE John Deere backhoe starting bid $18,000.00

1998 GMC three quarter ton utility truck sold as is for junk.

Bids will be accepted at McIntosh Water & FPA through June 9, 2023

(241) 944-2083

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry D Harbison, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on June 23, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORT Book 534 and Page 59; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on June 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Section 15, Township 6 North, Range 3 West; thence South 0 degrees 48 minutes 37 seconds West along the Section line for 1787.6 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 66 degrees 37 minutes 58 seconds East for 914.7 feet to the South margin of Washington County Highway Number 15; thence South 64 degrees 26 minutes 38 seconds East along said margin for 80 feet; thence South 22 degrees 30 minutes West for 442 feet; thence South 12 degrees 46 minutes 31 seconds West for 17.63 feet; thence South for 10 feet; thence West for 500 feet; thence South 40 feet; thence West for 222 feet to the Section line; thence North 0 degrees 48 minutes 37 seconds East along said line for 144.6 feet to the Point of Beginning, being the West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, Washington County, Alabama. For reference: Deed Book 529 at Page 55.. Property street address for informational purposes: 64 Eckhoff Dr, Chatom, AL 36518. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03580

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-023

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLEN EDWARD DOUGLAS, DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the estate of Glen Edward Douglas, deceased, having been granted to Cynthia Kaye Douglas on the 12th day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC23-006

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MAUDE TAYLOR, DECEASED

The administration of the estate of MAUDE TAYLOR, deceased, File No. PC23-006, is pending in the PROBATE COURT for WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, the address of which is P.O. Box 549, Chatom, AL 36518.

The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedents and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 6 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 6 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 26, 2023

Signed on this 23rd day of February, 2023.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Zandra Taylor-Walseth

550 Mohawk Drive, #62

Boulder, Colorado 80303

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

The Law Firm of Ryan, Hicks, Cumpton & Cumpton, LLP

219 E. Garden St., Ste 301

Pensacola, Florida 32502

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing, and the facts alleged are true, to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Signed on this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Zandra Taylor-Walseth

Personal Representative

Amanda J. Miller

Attorney for Petitioner

Alabama Bar Number 6072-A35J

OF COUNSEL:

Ryan, Hicks, Cumpton & Cumpton, LLP

3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive

Mobile, Alabama 36609

Telephone (251) 342-8188

