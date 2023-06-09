WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 06-09-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Notice to Contractors

State Maintenance

Project No. 99-508-694-000-310

WASHINGTON AND CHOCTAW

COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 30, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for the Maintenance Bridge Painting on SR-13 (US-43) (Northbound and Southbound Roadway) over Bassetts Creek northeast of Wagarville; on SR- 56 over the Escatawpa River west of Chatom and over Bassetts Creek east of Chatom; and on SR-17 over Little Souwilpa Creek in Silas and over Little Mill Creek in Gilbertown in the Southwest Region (Grove Hill Area).

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Seventy-five (75) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $12.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $258,743 To $316,241 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News June 9, 16 & 23, 2023

BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 am for delivery of gasoline, diesel and DEF to 12682 West Central Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 am for an open covered horse arena. Minimum Dimensions are 180’ x 325’. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

BIDS

McIntosh Water & FPA

Seal bids will be accepted on 1990 410-C John Deere backhoe starting bid $3,000

2000 310-SE John Deere backhoe starting bid $18,000.00

1998 GMC three quarter ton utility truck sold as is for junk.

Bids will be accepted at McIntosh Water & FPA through June 9, 2023

(241) 944-2083

Washington County News May 26, and June 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CS-2022-900023.00

SPARKS MEGAN, Plaintiff

V.

POLLARD, TARELL, Defendant

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO: Tarell Pollard

Please take notice that a complaint has been filed against you by the Plaintiff in the District Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-CS-2022-900023.00. Please be advised that you must file a written response with the attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you the stated case.

BEN KELLY

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 188

Jackson, Alabama 36545

TEL: (251) 246-4440

Washington County News June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry D Harbison, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on June 23, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORT Book 534 and Page 59; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on June 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Section 15, Township 6 North, Range 3 West; thence South 0 degrees 48 minutes 37 seconds West along the Section line for 1787.6 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 66 degrees 37 minutes 58 seconds East for 914.7 feet to the South margin of Washington County Highway Number 15; thence South 64 degrees 26 minutes 38 seconds East along said margin for 80 feet; thence South 22 degrees 30 minutes West for 442 feet; thence South 12 degrees 46 minutes 31 seconds West for 17.63 feet; thence South for 10 feet; thence West for 500 feet; thence South 40 feet; thence West for 222 feet to the Section line; thence North 0 degrees 48 minutes 37 seconds East along said line for 144.6 feet to the Point of Beginning, being the West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, Washington County, Alabama. For reference: Deed Book 529 at Page 55.. Property street address for informational purposes: 64 Eckhoff Dr, Chatom, AL 36518. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03580

Washington County News 05/26/2023, 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: PC-23-018

A Petition for Letters of Administration under the estate of Molly R. Ezell, having been filed by Ellen Berry Pratt, as Conservator, on the 30th day of June, 2023, and the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, being satisfied that a legal presumption of death has been made out, notice is hereby given to Molly R. Ezell to present herself to the Court within 12 weeks of the date of this notice if alive, and to all persons having evidence of the continuance in life of Molly R. Ezell, to present the same within the time allowed by law.

Kenneth Aycock

Attorney for the Petitioner

KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Ave.

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: PC23-027

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED WESLEY GIVENS, SR.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED WESLEY GIVENS, SR. DECEASED:

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Stella Nadeen Givens 22nd day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

STELLA NADEEN GIVENS the Administratrix of the Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., Deceased.

TATUM TURNER

As attorney for Administratrix of

The Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., deceased

Post Office Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RACHEL C. SHIPP, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Rachel C. Shipp, deceased, having been granted to Carolyn Younge on the 25th day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC23-006

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MAUDE TAYLOR, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MAUDE TAYLOR, deceased, File No. PC23-006, is pending in the PROBATE COURT for WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, the address of which is P.O. Box 549, Chatom, AL 36518.

The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedents and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 6 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 6 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 26, 2023

Signed on this 23rd day of February, 2023.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Zandra Taylor-Walseth

550 Mohawk Drive, #62

Boulder, Colorado 80303

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

The Law Firm of Ryan, Hicks, Cumpton & Cumpton, LLP

219 E. Garden St., Ste 301

Pensacola, Florida 32502

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing, and the facts alleged are true, to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Signed on this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Zandra Taylor-Walseth

Personal Representative

Amanda J. Miller

Attorney for Petitioner

Alabama Bar Number 6072-A35J

OF COUNSEL:

Ryan, Hicks, Cumpton & Cumpton, LLP

3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive

Mobile, Alabama 36609

Telephone (251) 342-8188

Washington County News May 26, and June 2, 9, 2023

Election Notice

NOTICE

CHIEF, AT LARGE and TRIBAL

COUNCIL Election 2023

MOBILE COUNTY WASHINGTON COUNTY

DISTRICT 1

DISTRICT 2

DISTRICT 3

DISTRICT 4

DISTRICT 5

**current background checks required

Qualification starts, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023

TRIBAL OFFICE

MONDAY -FRIDAY 9:00-3:00 p.m.

Deadline to qualify, FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023

TRIBAL OFFICE

5:00 p.m.

GENERAL ELECTION

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023, 7:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

RUN-OFF

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023, 7:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Washington County News June 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians is applying for the2023-2024 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) award. A period of public comment on the application began on July 1, 2022 and will continue for thirty days. All information contained in the application is available on a continuous basis. Any Tribal member can review the application upon request. Copies of the application are available for inspection in the Tribal office at 1080 West Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, Alabama. For more information, you may contact Polly Byrd Rivers at 251-829-5500.

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the section 8-15-30 code of Alabama. Hwy. 56 Mini-Storage will sell to the highest bidder on June 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. the contents of the following unit.

Unit #1 Josh Williams of Chatom

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023