WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 06-16-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Notice to Contractors

State Maintenance

Project No. 99-508-694-000-310

WASHINGTON AND CHOCTAW COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 30, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for the Maintenance Bridge Painting on SR-13 (US-43) (Northbound and Southbound Roadway) over Bassetts Creek northeast of Wagarville; on SR- 56 over the Escatawpa River west of Chatom and over Bassetts Creek east of Chatom; and on SR-17 over Little Souwilpa Creek in Silas and over Little Mill Creek in Gilbertown in the Southwest Region (Grove Hill Area).

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Seventy-five (75) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $12.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $258,743 To $316,241 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News June 9, 16 & 23, 2023

BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 am for delivery of gasoline, diesel and DEF to 12682 West Central Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 am for an open covered horse arena. Minimum Dimensions are 180’ x 325’. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CS-2022-900023.00

SPARKS MEGAN, Plaintiff

V.

POLLARD, TARELL, Defendant

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO: Tarell Pollard

Please take notice that a complaint has been filed against you by the Plaintiff in the District Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-CS-2022-900023.00. Please be advised that you must file a written response with the attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you the stated case.

BEN KELLY

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 188

Jackson, Alabama 36545

TEL: (251) 246-4440

Washington County News June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900042.00

ANTHONY WOODS, et. al., Plaintiffs

VS

MOBASHAR T. MALIK; A.R.GRIMES; WAYNE B. GRIMES; TIMOTHY R. GRIMES, and TIFFANY S. GRIMES, Defendants

NOTICE OF FILING OF AN ACTION REQUESTING A SALE FOR DIVISION

Mobashar T. Malik, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiffs’ Petition requesting a sale for division of the NW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 23, in Township 3 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, being 40 acres of land, more or less. You are required to answer the petition by not later than the 7th day of August, 2023, or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against you in Case No. CV-2023-900042.00 in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.

Done this 7th day of June, 2023.

VALERIE KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: PC-23-018

A Petition for Letters of Administration under the estate of Molly R. Ezell, having been filed by Ellen Berry Pratt, as Conservator, on the 30th day of June, 2023, and the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, being satisfied that a legal presumption of death has been made out, notice is hereby given to Molly R. Ezell to present herself to the Court within 12 weeks of the date of this notice if alive, and to all persons having evidence of the continuance in life of Molly R. Ezell, to present the same within the time allowed by law.

Kenneth Aycock,

Attorney for the Petitioner

KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Ave.

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: PC23-027

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED WESLEY GIVENS, SR.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED WESLEY GIVENS, SR. DECEASED:

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Stella Nadeen Givens 22nd day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

STELLA NADEEN GIVENS the Administratrix of the Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., Deceased.

TATUM TURNER

As attorney for Administratrix of The Estate of Alfred Wesley Givens, Sr., deceased

Post Office Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RACHEL C. SHIPP, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Rachel C. Shipp, deceased, having been granted to Carolyn Younge on the 25th day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 2, 9, 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians is applying for the2023-2024 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) award. A period of public comment on the application began on July 1, 2022 and will continue for thirty days. All information contained in the application is available on a continuous basis. Any Tribal member can review the application upon request. Copies of the application are available for inspection in the Tribal office at 1080 West Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, Alabama. For more information, you may contact Polly Byrd Rivers at 251-829-5500.

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the section 8-15-30 code of Alabama. Hwy. 56 Mini-Storage will sell to the highest bidder on June 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. the contents of the following unit.

Unit #1 Josh Williams of Chatom

Washington County News June 9, 16, 2023