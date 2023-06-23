WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 06-23-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Notice to Contractors

State Maintenance

Project No. 99-508-694-000-310

WASHINGTON AND CHOCTAW COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 30, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for the Maintenance Bridge Painting on SR-13 (US-43) (Northbound and Southbound Roadway) over Bassetts Creek northeast of Wagarville; on SR- 56 over the Escatawpa River west of Chatom and over Bassetts Creek east of Chatom; and on SR-17 over Little Souwilpa Creek in Silas and over Little Mill Creek in Gilbertown in the Southwest Region (Grove Hill Area).

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Seventy-five (75) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $12.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $258,743 To $316,241 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News June 9, 16 & 23, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CS-2022-900023.00

SPARKS MEGAN, Plaintiff

V.

POLLARD, TARELL, Defendant

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO: Tarell Pollard

Please take notice that a complaint has been filed against you by the Plaintiff in the District Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-CS-2022-900023.00. Please be advised that you must file a written response with the attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you the stated case.

BEN KELLY

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.0. Box 188

Jackson, Alabama 36545

TEL: (251) 246-4440

Washington County News June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900042.00

ANTHONY WOODS, et. al., Plaintiffs

VS

MOBASHAR T. MALIK; A.R.GRIMES; WAYNE B. GRIMES; TIMOTHY R. GRIMES, and TIFFANY S. GRIMES, Defendants

NOTICE OF FILING OF AN ACTION REQUESTING A SALE FOR DIVISION

Mobashar T. Malik, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiffs’ Petition requesting a sale for division of the NW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 23, in Township 3 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, being 40 acres of land, more or less. You are required to answer the petition by not later than the 7th day of August, 2023, or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against you in Case No. CV-2023-900042.00 in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.

Done this 7th day of June, 2023.

VALERIE KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 2023